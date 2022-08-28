St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
3
10
3
0
7
Swanson ss
4
1
1
3
0
1
.289
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|0
|7
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.289
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|3
|8
|
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Donovan dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|O’Neill lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.230
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.243
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|b-DeJong ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.165
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Edman ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|300_3
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|04x_6
|6
|0
a-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Gorman in the 7th.
E_Riley (11). LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Harris II (21). HR_Swanson (17), off Helsley; Nootbaar (9), off Odorizzi; Edman (10), off Minter; O’Neill (10), off Minter. RBIs_Swanson 3 (76), Nootbaar (29), Arenado (85), Edman (44), O’Neill 3 (50). S_Donovan.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Olson, Grossman, Grissom); St. Louis 1 (Pujols). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Grossman. LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Molina.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|86
|4.26
|Lee
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.68
|McHugh, H, 10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.73
|Minter, L, 5-4, BS, 5-9
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.32
|Jackson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|6
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|100
|3.09
|Helsley, W, 9-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|1.04
|Gallegos, S, 13-19
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.04
Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0, McHugh 1-0, Helsley 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:06. A_42,897 (45,494).
