Sports News

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 11:29 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
3
10
3
0
7

Swanson ss
4
1
1
3
0
1
.289

READ MORE
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 6 6 6 3 8
Nootbaar rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .246
Donovan dh 3 2 1 0 0 0 .299
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .338
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .306
Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .274
a-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
O’Neill lf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .230
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .243
Gorman 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237
b-DeJong ph-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .165
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Edman ss-2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .253
Atlanta 000 000 300_3 10 1
St. Louis 000 002 04x_6 6 0

a-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Gorman in the 7th.

E_Riley (11). LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Harris II (21). HR_Swanson (17), off Helsley; Nootbaar (9), off Odorizzi; Edman (10), off Minter; O’Neill (10), off Minter. RBIs_Swanson 3 (76), Nootbaar (29), Arenado (85), Edman (44), O’Neill 3 (50). S_Donovan.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Olson, Grossman, Grissom); St. Louis 1 (Pujols). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Grossman. LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Molina.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 86 4.26
Lee 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.68
McHugh, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.73
Minter, L, 5-4, BS, 5-9 2-3 2 4 1 1 2 22 2.32
Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright 6 2-3 8 2 2 0 4 100 3.09
Helsley, W, 9-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 19 1.04
Gallegos, S, 13-19 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.04

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0, McHugh 1-0, Helsley 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:06. A_42,897 (45,494).

