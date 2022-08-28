St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Atlanta

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 0 7 Swanson ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .289 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .268 Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Rosario lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .190 Grissom 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .324 Harris II cf 4 0 4 0 0 0 .298 Grossman rf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .226

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 6 6 6 3 8 Nootbaar rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .246 Donovan dh 3 2 1 0 0 0 .299 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .338 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .306 Dickerson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .274 a-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 O’Neill lf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .230 Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .243 Gorman 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .237 b-DeJong ph-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .165 Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Edman ss-2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .253

Atlanta 000 000 300_3 10 1 St. Louis 000 002 04x_6 6 0

a-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Gorman in the 7th.

E_Riley (11). LOB_Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Harris II (21). HR_Swanson (17), off Helsley; Nootbaar (9), off Odorizzi; Edman (10), off Minter; O’Neill (10), off Minter. RBIs_Swanson 3 (76), Nootbaar (29), Arenado (85), Edman (44), O’Neill 3 (50). S_Donovan.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Olson, Grossman, Grissom); St. Louis 1 (Pujols). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Grossman. LIDP_Swanson. GIDP_Molina.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 86 4.26 Lee 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.68 McHugh, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.73 Minter, L, 5-4, BS, 5-9 2-3 2 4 1 1 2 22 2.32 Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright 6 2-3 8 2 2 0 4 100 3.09 Helsley, W, 9-1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 19 1.04 Gallegos, S, 13-19 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.04

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0, McHugh 1-0, Helsley 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:06. A_42,897 (45,494).

