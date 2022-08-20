Storm take 1-0 lead into game against the Mystics

Washington Mystics (22-12, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference) Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Storm defeated the Mystics 86-83 in the last meeting. Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 23 points, and Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 26 points. The Storm are 13-5 on... READ MORE

Washington Mystics (22-12, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Storm defeated the Mystics 86-83 in the last meeting. Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 23 points, and Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 26 points.

The Storm are 13-5 on their home court. Seattle is third in the Western Conference scoring 82.5 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Mystics are 10-8 in road games. Washington ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 20.3 assists per game led by Natasha Cloud averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewell Loyd is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Storm, while averaging 16.4 points and 3.3 assists. Stewart is shooting 51.6% and averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ariel Atkins is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mystics, while averaging 14.4 points. Delle Donne is averaging 18.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 88.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Mystics: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches).

Mystics: Natasha Cloud: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

