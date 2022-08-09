Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Suarez’ Nacional knocked out of Copa Sudamericana

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 8:38 pm
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate.

Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Luiz Fernando scored...

READ MORE

SAO PAULO (AP) — Veteran Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and his new club Nacional of Uruguay crashed out of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

Atletico Goianiense of Brazil won 3-0 at home in Goiania to clinch the quarterfinals series 4-0 on aggregate.

Winning the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club soccer tournament in South America, was a major goal for 35-year-old Suarez ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Luiz Fernando scored in the 5th and 53rd minutes at the Serra Dourada Stadium. Gabriel Baralhas completed the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Suarez went on as a substitute in the second half and had few opportunities to score.

He netted his first goal for Nacional on Friday in a Uruguayan championship win over Rentistas. His contract runs through December, which coincides with the World Cup in Qatar.

Uruguay is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana at the World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|16 Diving into Digital Equity: Get Your...
8|16 Data Management as a Money Saver for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories