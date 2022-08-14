On Air: Federal News Network program
Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 2:51 pm
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP DL Hall to Norfolk.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Matt Moore on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL).

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Ian Anderson to Gwinnett (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contracts RHP Parker Bugg and LHP Andrew Nardi from Jacksonville (IL). Placed RHP Anthony Bender on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Jacksonville. Designated RHP A.J. Ladwig for assignment. Transferred RHP Cole Sulser to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Alex Call from Rochester (IL). Optioned OF Josh Palacios to Rochester.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OLs Derek Kerstetter and Jordan Simmons, CB Olajiah Griffin and TE Jalen Wydermayer.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released CB Chris Westry, RB Darius Bradwell, TE Nate Becker, LB Kamal Martin and OG Wyatt Miller.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Abu Daramy-Swaray, RB Shermari Jones and WR Pooka Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated LB Azeez Ojulari from the non-football injury list (NFI). Waived DB Michael Jacquet and G Josh Rivas. Released DB Jarrod Wilson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released OL William Dunkle and LB Ali Fayad.

