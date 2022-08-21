Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Yusniel Diaz from Norfolk (IL). Sent OF Brett Phillips outright to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Kyle Crick to the 60-day IL.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Yusniel Diaz from Norfolk (IL). Sent OF Brett Phillips outright to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Carlos Perez from Charlotte (IL). Transferred RHP Kyle Crick to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated OF Kole Calhoun from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Josh Smith to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated C Elias Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Dom Nunez to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Jose Butto from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Nate Fisher. Optioned LHP Rob Zastryzny to Syracuse. Placed RHP Stephen Nogosek on the 15-day IL. Designated LHP Sam Clay for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Seranthony Dominguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 18. Transferred RHP Corey Knebel from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Bailer Falter to Lehigh Valley (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Cyr from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Cam Vieaux from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Indianapolis. Designated C Jose Godoy for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed 2B Donovan Walton on the 60-day IL. Claimed C Patrick Mazeika off waivers from the New York Mets.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed FB Jake Bargas. Placed WR David Moore on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated LT David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived C Ty Clary and LB Chauncey Manac.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released LB Tae Davis and FB Andy Janovich. Waived OL Myron Cunningham. Placed WR Chester Rogers on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR. J.J. Koski on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Dalton Keene.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived RB Devine Ozigbo, QB K.J. Costello and K John Parker Romo.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Vyncint Smith. Waived LB JoJo Ozougwu and S Troy Warner.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Claimed TE Kendall Blanton off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.

