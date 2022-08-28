On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 2:53 pm
< a min read
      

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tyler Danish from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Worcester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Banda on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Gil and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez and OF Christian Pache from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Jared Koenig and INF David MacKinnon to Las Vegas.

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tyler Danish from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Worcester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Banda on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Gil and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez and OF Christian Pache from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Jared Koenig and INF David MacKinnon to Las Vegas.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Alex Colome from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Lucas Gilbreath on the 15-day IL.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP JT Brubaker on the paternity list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Khalique Washington, DT Josh Black, CBs Brian Allen and Quenton Meeks and RB Abram Smith.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News