Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tyler Danish from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Worcester (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Randy Dobnak to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Banda on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Gil and transferred him to the 60-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez and OF Christian Pache from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Jared Koenig and INF David MacKinnon to Las Vegas.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Alex Colome from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Lucas Gilbreath on the 15-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP JT Brubaker on the paternity list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Curtis Weaver.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Ty Summers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Khalique Washington, DT Josh Black, CBs Brian Allen and Quenton Meeks and RB Abram Smith.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Cade Brewer, CB Jameson Houston, LB Aaron Donkor and RB Ronnie Rivers. Placed CB Tre Brown on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
