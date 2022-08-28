Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tyler Danish from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Worcester (IL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Randy Dobnak to St. Paul (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Banda on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Gil and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tyler Danish from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Worcester (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Randy Dobnak to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Banda on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Gil and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez and OF Christian Pache from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Jared Koenig and INF David MacKinnon to Las Vegas.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Alex Colome from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Lucas Gilbreath on the 15-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP JT Brubaker on the paternity list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Curtis Weaver.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Ty Summers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Khalique Washington, DT Josh Black, CBs Brian Allen and Quenton Meeks and RB Abram Smith.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Cade Brewer, CB Jameson Houston, LB Aaron Donkor and RB Ronnie Rivers. Placed CB Tre Brown on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.