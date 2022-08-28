Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tyler Danish from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Worcester (IL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Randy Dobnak on a rehab assignment to St. Paul (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Banda on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez and OF Christian Pache from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Jared Koenig and INF David MacKinnon to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Josh Fleming from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent C Chadwick Tromp on a rehab assignment to Gwinnett (IL). Sent 2B Ryan Goins outright to Gwinnett.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Alex Colome from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Lucas Gilbreath on the 15-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP JT Brubaker on the paternity list. Activated RHP Robert Stephenson and SS Rodolfo Castro.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived P Cameron Dicker.

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived P Matt Araiza.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Curtis Weaver.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived LB Ty Summers.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Khalique Washington and CB Brian Allen. Waived OT Derrick Kelly, DT Josh Black, CB Quenton Meeks and RB Abram Smith.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Cade Brewer, CB Jameson Houston, LB Aaron Donkor and RB Ronnie Rivers. Placed CB Tre Brown on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived Ka’dar Hollman.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived DE Bunmi Rotimi with an injury settlement.

