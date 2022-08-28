Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tyler Danish from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Worcester (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Randy Dobnak on a rehab assignment to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Banda on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and transferred him to the 60-day IL.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez and OF Christian Pache from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Jared Koenig and INF David MacKinnon to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Josh Fleming from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Durham (IL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent C Chadwick Tromp on a rehab assignment to Gwinnett (IL). Sent 2B Ryan Goins outright to Gwinnett.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Alex Colome from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Lucas Gilbreath on the 15-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP JT Brubaker on the paternity list. Activated RHP Robert Stephenson and SS Rodolfo Castro.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived P Cameron Dicker.
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived P Matt Araiza.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DE Curtis Weaver.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived LB Ty Summers.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Khalique Washington and CB Brian Allen. Waived OT Derrick Kelly, DT Josh Black, CB Quenton Meeks and RB Abram Smith.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived TE Cade Brewer, CB Jameson Houston, LB Aaron Donkor and RB Ronnie Rivers. Placed CB Tre Brown on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived Ka’dar Hollman.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived DE Bunmi Rotimi with an injury settlement.
