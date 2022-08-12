Trending:
Sweden beats Austria 6-0 to improve to 2-0 in world junior

August 12, 2022 10:37 pm
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Emil Andrae had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Austria 6-0 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Isak Rosen and Fabian Lysell each had a goal and an assist, and Simon Edvinsson and Theodor Niederbach also scored in the Group B game. Calle Clang made 14 saves.

Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 35 shots for Austria (0-2).

In Group A at night, Matej Kaslik...

In Group A at night, Matej Kaslik scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give Slovakia a 3-2 victory over Latvia. Slovakia is 1-2, and Latvia 0-3.

Top Stories