Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 11:48 pm
Los Angeles

Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 38 11 14 11
Fletcher ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Díaz dh 4 2 1 1
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Mejía c 0 0 0 0
Adell ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 3 2 2
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 5 0 3 1
Velazquez ss 1 0 1 0 Ramírez 1b 5 0 1 1
Rengifo 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 4 2 2 1
Ward rf 4 0 1 0 Walls ss 5 1 2 2
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Chang 2b 3 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 Bethancourt c-p 4 1 2 3
Rojas 3b 2 0 1 0 Siri cf 4 2 1 0
Gosselin ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Sierra lf-cf 3 0 1 0
Los Angeles 000 001 000 1
Tampa Bay 002 001 62x 11

DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Siri (9), Díaz (27), Margot (12), Arozarena (27). HR_Trout (25), Paredes (15), Bethancourt (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez L,4-6 5 1-3 8 3 3 0 5
Chavez 1 2 4 1 1 2
Toussaint 2-3 2 2 2 2 1
Quijada 0 2 2 2 1 0
Gosselin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Kluber W,8-7 6 5 1 1 0 3
Raley H,21 1 0 0 0 0 2
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bethancourt 1 2 0 0 0 1

Chavez pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Quijada pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Quijada.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_2:57. A_8,810 (25,000).

Top Stories