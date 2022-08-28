Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 12 17 12 6 7 Díaz 3b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .280 Margot rf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .302 Peralta dh 4 2 3 2 2 0 .278 Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Ramírez 1b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .325 Arozarena lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .263 Paredes 2b 2 3 2 3 3 0 .225 Walls ss 5 0 1 2 0 3 .176 Bethancourt c-p 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Siri cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .198

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 13 4 1 6 Pham lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .290 Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Bogaerts ss 4 0 3 1 0 1 .303 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 McGuire c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Cordero 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .228 a-Dalbec ph-1b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .213

Tampa Bay 011 213 040_12 17 0 Boston 001 110 100_4 13 1

a-singled for Cordero in the 7th.

E_Devers (13). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 9. 2B_Peralta 2 (6), Arozarena 3 (31), McGuire (11). HR_Paredes 2 (18), off Pivetta; Cordero (8), off Kluber; Martinez (10), off Kluber; Pham (4), off Kluber. RBIs_Paredes 3 (40), Peralta 2 (8), Margot (32), Ramírez (46), Arozarena 2 (69), Walls 2 (27), Siri (16), Cordero (29), Martinez (49), Pham (14), Bogaerts (54). SB_Margot (6). SF_Margot, Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 4, Ramírez 2); Boston 4 (Hernández, Devers 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 15; Boston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Ramírez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, W, 9-7 6 8 3 3 0 4 85 4.21 Poche 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.00 Chargois 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 Bethancourt 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 9-10 5 8 5 5 3 4 100 4.40 Sawamura 1 4 3 3 2 1 37 3.73 Brasier 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 6.34 Davis 2 3 4 2 1 1 50 5.47

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:14. A_29,116 (37,755).

