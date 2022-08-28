Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
42
12
17
12
6
7
Díaz 3b
6
1
2
0
0
0
.280
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|Peralta dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.278
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Ramírez 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Paredes 2b
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|.225
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.176
|Bethancourt c-p
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|13
|4
|1
|6
|
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Cordero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Tampa Bay
|011
|213
|040_12
|17
|0
|Boston
|001
|110
|100_4
|13
|1
a-singled for Cordero in the 7th.
E_Devers (13). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 9. 2B_Peralta 2 (6), Arozarena 3 (31), McGuire (11). HR_Paredes 2 (18), off Pivetta; Cordero (8), off Kluber; Martinez (10), off Kluber; Pham (4), off Kluber. RBIs_Paredes 3 (40), Peralta 2 (8), Margot (32), Ramírez (46), Arozarena 2 (69), Walls 2 (27), Siri (16), Cordero (29), Martinez (49), Pham (14), Bogaerts (54). SB_Margot (6). SF_Margot, Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 4, Ramírez 2); Boston 4 (Hernández, Devers 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 15; Boston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Hernández.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Ramírez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 9-7
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|85
|4.21
|Poche
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.00
|Chargois
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Bethancourt
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 9-10
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|100
|4.40
|Sawamura
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|37
|3.73
|Brasier
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.34
|Davis
|2
|
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|50
|5.47
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:14. A_29,116 (37,755).
Copyright
