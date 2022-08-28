On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 5:14 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
42
12
17
12
6
7

Díaz 3b
6
1
2
0
0
0
.280

READ MORE
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 12 17 12 6 7
Díaz 3b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .280
Margot rf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .302
Peralta dh 4 2 3 2 2 0 .278
Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Ramírez 1b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .325
Arozarena lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .263
Paredes 2b 2 3 2 3 3 0 .225
Walls ss 5 0 1 2 0 3 .176
Bethancourt c-p 5 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Siri cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .198
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 13 4 1 6
Pham lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .290
Verdugo rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Bogaerts ss 4 0 3 1 0 1 .303
Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Martinez dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275
Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
McGuire c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Cordero 1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .228
a-Dalbec ph-1b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .213
Tampa Bay 011 213 040_12 17 0
Boston 001 110 100_4 13 1

a-singled for Cordero in the 7th.

E_Devers (13). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 9. 2B_Peralta 2 (6), Arozarena 3 (31), McGuire (11). HR_Paredes 2 (18), off Pivetta; Cordero (8), off Kluber; Martinez (10), off Kluber; Pham (4), off Kluber. RBIs_Paredes 3 (40), Peralta 2 (8), Margot (32), Ramírez (46), Arozarena 2 (69), Walls 2 (27), Siri (16), Cordero (29), Martinez (49), Pham (14), Bogaerts (54). SB_Margot (6). SF_Margot, Bogaerts.

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 4, Ramírez 2); Boston 4 (Hernández, Devers 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 7 for 15; Boston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Ramírez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, W, 9-7 6 8 3 3 0 4 85 4.21
Poche 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 3.00
Chargois 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Bethancourt 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 9-10 5 8 5 5 3 4 100 4.40
Sawamura 1 4 3 3 2 1 37 3.73
Brasier 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 6.34
Davis 2 3 4 2 1 1 50 5.47

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:14. A_29,116 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News