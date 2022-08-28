Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

Tampa Bay
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|12
|17
|12
|
|Totals
|38
|4
|13
|4
|
|Díaz 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|2
|3
|2
|3
|
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c-p
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|011
|213
|040
|—
|12
|Boston
|001
|110
|100
|—
|4
E_Devers (13). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Boston 9. 2B_Peralta 2 (6), Arozarena 3 (31), McGuire (11). HR_Paredes 2 (18), Cordero (8), Martinez (10), Pham (4). SB_Margot (6). SF_Margot (1), Bogaerts (6).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber W,9-7
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Poche
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chargois
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bethancourt
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,9-10
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Sawamura
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Brasier
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|2
|
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:14. A_29,116 (37,755).
