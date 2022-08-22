Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by EY: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller and agency leaders will explore how organizations are approaching supply chain risk management and the data strategy behind this management.

...

READ MORE

Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 29 2 7 2
Fletcher 2b-ss 5 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Trout dh 4 0 1 1 Arozarena rf 3 1 2 1
Rengifo 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 Paredes 1b 2 0 0 0
Ward rf 3 0 0 0 Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 1 0
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Chang 2b-1b 3 0 2 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 2 1 2 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0
Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 2 1
Gosselin 3b 0 0 0 0 Walls ss 2 0 0 0
Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 Siri cf 2 0 0 0
Sierra cf 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 010 000 1
Tampa Bay 000 110 00x 2

E_Rengifo (11). DP_Los Angeles 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Peralta (3). HR_Arozarena (17). SB_Adell (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Davidson L,1-2 5 6 2 2 3 2
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 0
Wantz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Springs W,6-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 3 7
Beeks H,4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Adam H,19 1 0 0 0 1 3
Armstrong S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:00. A_9,942 (25,000).

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|29 VMworld | VMware Explore
8|29 DAFITC
8|29 Leadership Assessment Program
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories