Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

1

6

1

4

12 Fletcher 2b-ss

5

0

2

0

0

0

.281 READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 4 12 Fletcher 2b-ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .281 Trout dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269 Rengifo 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Ward rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Adell lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .223 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .218 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .180 Velazquez ss 2 1 2 0 0 0 .194 a-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Gosselin 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .104 d-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .102 Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 7 2 5 4 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Arozarena rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .257 Paredes 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .215 b-Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Ramírez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .336 Chang 2b-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .217 c-Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .266 Walls ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .178 Siri cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .188

Los Angeles 000 010 000_1 6 1 Tampa Bay 000 110 00x_2 7 0

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-flied out for Paredes in the 7th. c-walked for Chang in the 8th. d-struck out for Gosselin in the 9th.

E_Rengifo (11). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Peralta (3). HR_Arozarena (17), off Davidson. RBIs_Trout (52), Peralta (5), Arozarena (65). SB_Adell (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Sierra, Suzuki, Ohtani); Tampa Bay 3 (Chang, Siri 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mejía. GIDP_Mejía, Paredes.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Walsh; Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davidson, L, 1-2 5 6 2 2 3 2 92 6.00 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.14 Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.68 Wantz 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.06

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs, W, 6-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 3 7 98 2.46 Beeks, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.63 Adam, H, 19 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 1.07 Armstrong, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:00. A_9,942 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.