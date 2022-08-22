Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
6
1
4
12
Fletcher 2b-ss
5
0
2
0
0
0
.281
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|4
|12
|
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Trout dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.218
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Velazquez ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|a-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Gosselin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|d-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.102
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|2
|5
|4
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Arozarena rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Paredes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|b-Lowe ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Chang 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|c-Choi ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|110
|00x_2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-flied out for Paredes in the 7th. c-walked for Chang in the 8th. d-struck out for Gosselin in the 9th.
E_Rengifo (11). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Peralta (3). HR_Arozarena (17), off Davidson. RBIs_Trout (52), Peralta (5), Arozarena (65). SB_Adell (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Sierra, Suzuki, Ohtani); Tampa Bay 3 (Chang, Siri 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mejía. GIDP_Mejía, Paredes.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Walsh; Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson, L, 1-2
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|2
|92
|6.00
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.14
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.68
|Wantz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.06
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 6-3
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|98
|2.46
|Beeks, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.63
|Adam, H, 19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|1.07
|Armstrong, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.57
Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:00. A_9,942 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.