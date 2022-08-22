Trending:
Sports News

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 10:32 pm
1 min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
1
6
1
4
12

Fletcher 2b-ss
5
0
2
0
0
0
.281

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 4 12
Fletcher 2b-ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .281
Trout dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .269
Rengifo 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Ward rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Adell lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .223
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .218
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .180
Velazquez ss 2 1 2 0 0 0 .194
a-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Gosselin 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .104
d-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .102
Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 7 2 5 4
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Arozarena rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .257
Paredes 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .215
b-Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Ramírez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .336
Chang 2b-1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .217
c-Choi ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .266
Walls ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .178
Siri cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Los Angeles 000 010 000_1 6 1
Tampa Bay 000 110 00x_2 7 0

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-flied out for Paredes in the 7th. c-walked for Chang in the 8th. d-struck out for Gosselin in the 9th.

E_Rengifo (11). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Peralta (3). HR_Arozarena (17), off Davidson. RBIs_Trout (52), Peralta (5), Arozarena (65). SB_Adell (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Rengifo, Sierra, Suzuki, Ohtani); Tampa Bay 3 (Chang, Siri 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mejía. GIDP_Mejía, Paredes.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Fletcher, Walsh; Velazquez, Fletcher, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davidson, L, 1-2 5 6 2 2 3 2 92 6.00
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.14
Tepera 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.68
Wantz 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 3.06
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs, W, 6-3 5 2-3 5 1 1 3 7 98 2.46
Beeks, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.63
Adam, H, 19 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 1.07
Armstrong, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.57

Inherited runners-scored_Beeks 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:00. A_9,942 (25,000).

Top Stories