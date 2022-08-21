Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Kansas City
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|3
|10
|
|Melendez lf-c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Witt Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|1-Eaton pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Dozier rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|a-Rooker ph-rf-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|c-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Isbel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|b-Taylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|2
|5
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Margot dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Arozarena rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.337
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Paredes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Chang ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|000_2
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|110
|010
|00x_3
|9
|2
a-struck out for Pratto in the 6th. b-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rooker in the 9th.
1-ran for Perez in the 8th.
E_Lowe 2 (6). LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Witt Jr. (21), Melendez (15), Siri (8). HR_Bethancourt (7), off Greinke. RBIs_Melendez (42), Witt Jr. (60), Ramírez 2 (38), Bethancourt (23). SB_Arozarena (23). SF_Witt Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Perez 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Margot). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.
LIDP_Peralta. GIDP_Dozier, Paredes.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Pratto; Lopez, Massey, Dozier); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Lowe, Ramírez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|68
|4.14
|Cuas, L, 2-2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|4.00
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.19
|Keller
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|5.18
|Coleman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.70
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|82
|4.43
|Armstrong, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.67
|Poche, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.00
|Raley, H, 20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.38
|Fairbanks, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0, Armstrong 2-1, Poche 1-0. HBP_Yarbrough (Witt Jr.). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, John Libka.
T_2:59. A_12,940 (25,000).
