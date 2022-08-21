On Air: This Just In!
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 4:55 pm
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
4
2
3
10

Melendez lf-c
4
0
2
1
0
2
.228

Totals 31 2 4 2 3 10
Melendez lf-c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .228
Witt Jr. 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
1-Eaton pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Pasquantino dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Massey 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Dozier rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .170
a-Rooker ph-rf-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
c-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Isbel cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .214
b-Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .238
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 9 3 2 5
Lowe 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .235
Margot dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Arozarena rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .254
Ramírez 1b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .337
Walls ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Paredes 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Chang ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Bethancourt c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .238
Siri cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .189
Kansas City 000 020 000_2 4 0
Tampa Bay 110 010 00x_3 9 2

a-struck out for Pratto in the 6th. b-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rooker in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E_Lowe 2 (6). LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Witt Jr. (21), Melendez (15), Siri (8). HR_Bethancourt (7), off Greinke. RBIs_Melendez (42), Witt Jr. (60), Ramírez 2 (38), Bethancourt (23). SB_Arozarena (23). SF_Witt Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Perez 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Margot). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

LIDP_Peralta. GIDP_Dozier, Paredes.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Pratto; Lopez, Massey, Dozier); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Lowe, Ramírez).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 4 5 2 2 1 2 68 4.14
Cuas, L, 2-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 12 4.00
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.19
Keller 2 1 0 0 0 3 26 5.18
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.70
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough 4 1-3 3 2 0 1 5 82 4.43
Armstrong, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.67
Poche, H, 16 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 3.00
Raley, H, 20 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.38
Fairbanks, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0, Armstrong 2-1, Poche 1-0. HBP_Yarbrough (Witt Jr.). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, John Libka.

T_2:59. A_12,940 (25,000).

