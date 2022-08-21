Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 3 10 Melendez lf-c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .228 Witt Jr. 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Perez c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 1-Eaton pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Pasquantino dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Massey 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Dozier rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .170 a-Rooker ph-rf-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 c-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Isbel cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .214 b-Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .238

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 9 3 2 5 Lowe 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .235 Margot dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Arozarena rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .254 Ramírez 1b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .337 Walls ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Paredes 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Chang ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Bethancourt c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .238 Siri cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .189

Kansas City 000 020 000_2 4 0 Tampa Bay 110 010 00x_3 9 2

a-struck out for Pratto in the 6th. b-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. c-grounded out for Rooker in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E_Lowe 2 (6). LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Witt Jr. (21), Melendez (15), Siri (8). HR_Bethancourt (7), off Greinke. RBIs_Melendez (42), Witt Jr. (60), Ramírez 2 (38), Bethancourt (23). SB_Arozarena (23). SF_Witt Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino, Perez 2); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Margot). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

LIDP_Peralta. GIDP_Dozier, Paredes.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Pratto; Lopez, Massey, Dozier); Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Lowe, Ramírez).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 4 5 2 2 1 2 68 4.14 Cuas, L, 2-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 12 4.00 Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.19 Keller 2 1 0 0 0 3 26 5.18 Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.70

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough 4 1-3 3 2 0 1 5 82 4.43 Armstrong, W, 2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.67 Poche, H, 16 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 3.00 Raley, H, 20 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 2.38 Fairbanks, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0, Armstrong 2-1, Poche 1-0. HBP_Yarbrough (Witt Jr.). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, John Libka.

T_2:59. A_12,940 (25,000).

