Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 4:55 pm
Kansas City

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Kansas City Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 3 9 3
Melendez lf-c 4 0 2 1 Lowe 2b 3 1 2 0
Witt Jr. 3b 2 0 1 1 Margot dh 4 0 0 0
Perez c 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf 3 1 1 0
Eaton pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Ramírez 1b 4 0 3 2
Pasquantino dh 4 0 0 0 Walls ss 0 0 0 0
Massey 2b 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0
Dozier rf-1b 4 0 0 0 Paredes 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 Chang ss-3b 3 0 0 0
Rooker ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 3 1 1 1
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 0 1 0
Isbel cf 1 1 0 0
Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 1 1 0
Kansas City 000 020 000 2
Tampa Bay 110 010 00x 3

E_Lowe 2 (6). DP_Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Witt Jr. (21), Melendez (15), Siri (8). HR_Bethancourt (7). SB_Arozarena (23). SF_Witt Jr. (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Greinke 4 5 2 2 1 2
Cuas L,2-2 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Keller 2 1 0 0 0 3
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough 4 1-3 3 2 0 1 5
Armstrong W,2-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Poche H,16 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Raley H,20 1 0 0 0 1 0
Fairbanks S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Yarbrough (Witt Jr.). WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, John Libka.

T_2:59. A_12,940 (25,000).

