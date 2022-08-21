Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Kansas City
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|
|Melendez lf-c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Eaton pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Isbel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|110
|010
|00x
|—
|3
E_Lowe 2 (6). DP_Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Witt Jr. (21), Melendez (15), Siri (8). HR_Bethancourt (7). SB_Arozarena (23). SF_Witt Jr. (4).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cuas L,2-2
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keller
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Coleman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough
|4
|1-3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Armstrong W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poche H,16
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Raley H,20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fairbanks S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Yarbrough (Witt Jr.). WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, John Libka.
T_2:59. A_12,940 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.