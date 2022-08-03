On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 3:15 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
2
4
2
2
9

Gurriel Jr. lf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.311

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 3 10
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Paredes 1b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .214
Siri cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .176
Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Peralta dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .273
Chang 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .209
Walls ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .173
Quinn rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .238
Pinto c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .206
Toronto 100 100 000_2 4 1
Tampa Bay 001 101 00x_3 6 1

E_Jansen (2), Chang (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Hernández (20). HR_Hernández (15), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Hernández 2 (51), Paredes (30), Walls (18), Peralta (1). SB_Siri (7), Guerrero Jr. (4). SF_Paredes.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Kirk); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Quinn). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Chang, Arozarena. LIDP_Tapia.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 4 3 2 2 1 5 74 4.86
Thornton 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.26
Cimber, L, 8-4 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 24 3.25
Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.48
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.40
Richards 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 5.36
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beeks 1 2 1 1 1 2 30 2.51
Yarbrough 4 1 1 1 1 1 48 4.89
Thompson, W, 3-2 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.58
Fairbanks, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.50
Adam, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.27

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Quinn).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:48. A_14,253 (25,000).

Top Stories