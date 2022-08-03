Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
2
4
2
2
9
Gurriel Jr. lf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.311
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|9
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|3
|10
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Paredes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.173
|Quinn rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000_2
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|00x_3
|6
|1
E_Jansen (2), Chang (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Hernández (20). HR_Hernández (15), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Hernández 2 (51), Paredes (30), Walls (18), Peralta (1). SB_Siri (7), Guerrero Jr. (4). SF_Paredes.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Chapman 2, Kirk); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Quinn). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Chang, Arozarena. LIDP_Tapia.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|74
|4.86
|Thornton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.26
|Cimber, L, 8-4
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|3.25
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.48
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.40
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.36
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|2.51
|Yarbrough
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|48
|4.89
|Thompson, W, 3-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.58
|Fairbanks, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.50
|Adam, S, 5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.27
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0. HBP_Kikuchi (Quinn).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:48. A_14,253 (25,000).
