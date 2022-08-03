Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Toronto
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|00x
|—
|3
E_Jansen (2), Chang (2). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Hernández (20). HR_Hernández (15). SB_Siri (7), Guerrero Jr. (4). SF_Paredes (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Thornton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber L,8-4
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Richards
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beeks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Yarbrough
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Thompson W,3-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fairbanks H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adam S,5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Kikuchi (Quinn).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:48. A_14,253 (25,000).
