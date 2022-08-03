On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Toronto

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 29 3 6 3
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Paredes 1b 2 0 0 1
Kirk dh 3 0 0 0 Siri cf 4 1 1 0
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 1 1 0
Hernández rf 4 1 2 2 Peralta dh 4 0 2 1
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Chang 2b 3 0 1 0
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 0 1
Espinal 2b 2 0 0 0 Quinn rf 2 1 0 0
Tapia cf 3 0 0 0 Pinto c 3 0 1 0
Toronto 100 100 000 2
Tampa Bay 001 101 00x 3

E_Jansen (2), Chang (2). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (25), Hernández (20). HR_Hernández (15). SB_Siri (7), Guerrero Jr. (4). SF_Paredes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi 4 3 2 2 1 5
Thornton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber L,8-4 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Mayza 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps 1 0 0 0 1 1
Richards 1 1 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Beeks 1 2 1 1 1 2
Yarbrough 4 1 1 1 1 1
Thompson W,3-2 2 0 0 0 0 2
Fairbanks H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Adam S,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Kikuchi (Quinn).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:48. A_14,253 (25,000).

