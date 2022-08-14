Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
1
0
0
9
Mullins cf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.264
a-grounded out for Nevin in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR_Arozarena (15), off Lyles. RBIs_Arozarena 3 (58), Peralta (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Rutschman); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Mejía). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Vavra.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Nevin, Mullins).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 9-9
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|9
|87
|4.48
|Krehbiel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.40
|Akin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.63
|Gillaspie
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.09
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 7-4
|8
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|87
|2.80
|Adam, S, 6-7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.19
Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-1, Adam 1-0. WP_Rasmussen(2).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:37. A_18,093 (25,000).
