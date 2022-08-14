Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Baltimore

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 1 0 0 9 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .264 Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Santander dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .231 Nevin 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .201 a-Vavra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Phillips rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .145

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 2 11 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Arozarena dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .258 Peralta lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .282 Mejía c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .265 Chang 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 L.Raley rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .197 Siri cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .189 Walls ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .177

Baltimore 000 000 001_1 1 0 Tampa Bay 003 010 00x_4 8 0

a-grounded out for Nevin in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR_Arozarena (15), off Lyles. RBIs_Arozarena 3 (58), Peralta (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Rutschman); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Mejía). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vavra.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Nevin, Mullins).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 9-9 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 9 87 4.48 Krehbiel 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.40 Akin 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.63 Gillaspie 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.09

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen, W, 7-4 8 1-3 1 1 1 0 7 87 2.80 Adam, S, 6-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.19

Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-1, Adam 1-0. WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:37. A_18,093 (25,000).

