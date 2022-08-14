On Air: Federal News Network program
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 4:32 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
29
1
1
0
0
9

Mullins cf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.264

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 2 11
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Arozarena dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .258
Peralta lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .282
Mejía c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .265
Chang 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
L.Raley rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .197
Siri cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .189
Walls ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .177
Baltimore 000 000 001_1 1 0
Tampa Bay 003 010 00x_4 8 0

a-grounded out for Nevin in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR_Arozarena (15), off Lyles. RBIs_Arozarena 3 (58), Peralta (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Rutschman); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Mejía). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Vavra.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Nevin, Mullins).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 9-9 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 9 87 4.48
Krehbiel 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.40
Akin 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.63
Gillaspie 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.09
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen, W, 7-4 8 1-3 1 1 1 0 7 87 2.80
Adam, S, 6-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.19

Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-1, Adam 1-0. WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:37. A_18,093 (25,000).

