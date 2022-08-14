On Air: Federal News Network program
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 4:32 pm
Baltimore

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 1 0 Totals 31 4 8 4
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Rutschman c 4 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 0
Santander dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 1 1 3
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 1 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 2 0
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 Chang 2b 4 0 0 0
Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 L.Raley rf 3 0 1 0
Nevin 1b 2 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 1 1 0
Vavra ph 1 0 0 0 Walls ss 3 2 2 0
Phillips rf 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 001 1
Tampa Bay 003 010 00x 4

DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR_Arozarena (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lyles L,9-9 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 9
Krehbiel 1 1 0 0 0 0
Akin 2 1 0 0 0 2
Gillaspie 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,7-4 8 1-3 1 1 1 0 7
Adam S,6-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Krehbiel pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:37. A_18,093 (25,000).

Sports News