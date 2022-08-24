Trending:
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 11:08 pm
Los Angeles

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 3 7 2 Totals 35 4 5 3
Fletcher 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0
Trout cf 5 1 2 1 Siri pr-cf 1 2 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 0 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0
Rengifo 3b-2b 5 0 1 0 Ramírez dh 5 1 1 2
Ward rf 5 0 3 1 Arozarena rf 3 0 1 0
Adell lf 2 0 0 0 Chang 3b 1 0 0 0
Sierra ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Stassi c 5 0 0 0 Margot cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Gosselin 1b 2 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 1 0 0
Walsh ph-1b 2 1 0 0 Choi 1b 1 0 0 0
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 Paredes ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 Walls ss 3 0 0 1
Rojas pr-3b 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 010 11 3
Tampa Bay 000 000 010 12 4

E_Walsh (5), Walls (10). DP_Los Angeles 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rengifo (19), Ward (14), Arozarena (28), Ramírez (18). HR_Trout (26). SB_Siri (10). SF_Walls (2). S_Sierra (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Mayers 5 2 0 0 3 5
Herget 1 1 0 0 1 1
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera BS,2-7 1 1 1 1 0 0
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barria L,2-3 BS,0-2 1 1-3 1 3 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
McClanahan 6 4 0 0 1 9
Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Poche 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Adam 1 1 1 1 0 0
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Beeks 1 0 1 0 0 2
Chargois W,1-0 1 1 1 0 1 1

WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:40. A_9,763 (25,000).

