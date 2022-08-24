Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|3
|
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Siri pr-cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ward rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sierra ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Walsh ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rojas pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|11
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|12
|—
|4
E_Walsh (5), Walls (10). DP_Los Angeles 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rengifo (19), Ward (14), Arozarena (28), Ramírez (18). HR_Trout (26). SB_Siri (10). SF_Walls (2). S_Sierra (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mayers
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Herget
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera BS,2-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barria L,2-3 BS,0-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beeks
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Chargois W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:40. A_9,763 (25,000).
