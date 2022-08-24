Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

The Associated Press
August 24, 2022 11:08 pm
1 min read
      

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
3
7
2
4
15

Fletcher 2b-ss
5
0
1
0
0
0
.268

READ MORE
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 3 7 2 4 15
Fletcher 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Trout cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .272
Ohtani dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .262
Rengifo 3b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Ward rf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .259
Adell lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .219
a-Sierra ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Stassi c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Gosselin 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .098
b-Walsh ph-1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .215
Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .196
c-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .180
1-Rojas pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 5 3 5 8
Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277
2-Siri pr-cf 1 2 0 0 0 1 .188
Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .235
Ramírez dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .331
Arozarena rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .261
Chang 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Margot cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Mejía c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .259
Choi 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .236
d-Paredes ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Walls ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .180
Los Angeles 000 000 010 11_3 7 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 010 12_4 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Adell in the 7th. b-walked for Gosselin in the 7th. c-walked for Velazquez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Choi in the 7th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Agencies across the government are intently focused on cyber initiatives, driven in part by evolving threats and in part by the directives of the White House’s executive order on improving cybersecurity. But how can these lessons be applied to your cyber evolution efforts?

E_Walsh (5), Walls (10). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rengifo (19), Ward (14), Arozarena (28), Ramírez (18). HR_Trout (26), off Adam. RBIs_Trout (54), Ward (45), Ramírez 2 (41), Walls (25). SB_Siri (10). SF_Walls. S_Sierra.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Rengifo 2, Walsh, Stassi); Tampa Bay 3 (Margot 3). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Rengifo, Lowe, Paredes. GIDP_Stassi, Arozarena, Díaz.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Fletcher, Gosselin; Rojas, Rengifo, Walsh); Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mayers 5 2 0 0 3 5 78 4.46
Herget 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.90
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.05
Tepera, BS, 2-7 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.80
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.55
Barria, L, 2-3, BS, 0-2 1 1-3 1 3 0 1 1 29 2.53
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan 6 4 0 0 1 9 90 2.20
Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.46
Poche 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 2.98
Adam 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 1.22
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.98
Beeks 1 0 1 0 0 2 21 2.58
Chargois, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 1 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-0. IBB_off Herget (Peralta). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:40. A_9,763 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|31 FUN with the FAR℠ Season 9
8|31 Understanding Your FEHB & Medicare...
8|31 Cloudera DataFlow Roadshow
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories