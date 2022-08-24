Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 3 7 2 4 15 Fletcher 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Trout cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .272 Ohtani dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .262 Rengifo 3b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Ward rf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .259 Adell lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .219 a-Sierra ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .188 Stassi c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Gosselin 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .098 b-Walsh ph-1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .215 Velazquez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .196 c-Suzuki ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .180 1-Rojas pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 5 3 5 8 Díaz 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277 2-Siri pr-cf 1 2 0 0 0 1 .188 Lowe 2b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .235 Ramírez dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .331 Arozarena rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .261 Chang 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Margot cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Mejía c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .259 Choi 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .236 d-Paredes ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Walls ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .180

Los Angeles 000 000 010 11_3 7 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 010 12_4 5 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for Adell in the 7th. b-walked for Gosselin in the 7th. c-walked for Velazquez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Choi in the 7th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Walsh (5), Walls (10). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rengifo (19), Ward (14), Arozarena (28), Ramírez (18). HR_Trout (26), off Adam. RBIs_Trout (54), Ward (45), Ramírez 2 (41), Walls (25). SB_Siri (10). SF_Walls. S_Sierra.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Rengifo 2, Walsh, Stassi); Tampa Bay 3 (Margot 3). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Rengifo, Lowe, Paredes. GIDP_Stassi, Arozarena, Díaz.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Fletcher, Gosselin; Rojas, Rengifo, Walsh); Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mayers 5 2 0 0 3 5 78 4.46 Herget 1 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.90 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 4.05 Tepera, BS, 2-7 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.80 Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.55 Barria, L, 2-3, BS, 0-2 1 1-3 1 3 0 1 1 29 2.53

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan 6 4 0 0 1 9 90 2.20 Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.46 Poche 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 2.98 Adam 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 1.22 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.98 Beeks 1 0 1 0 0 2 21 2.58 Chargois, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 1 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-0. IBB_off Herget (Peralta). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:40. A_9,763 (25,000).

