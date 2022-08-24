Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
3
7
2
4
15
Fletcher 2b-ss
5
0
1
0
0
0
.268
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|3
|7
|2
|4
|15
|
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.262
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ward rf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Adell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|a-Sierra ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Gosselin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.098
|b-Walsh ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|c-Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|1-Rojas pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|5
|3
|5
|8
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|2-Siri pr-cf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.331
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Chang 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|d-Paredes ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.180
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|11_3
|7
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|12_4
|5
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-sacrificed for Adell in the 7th. b-walked for Gosselin in the 7th. c-walked for Velazquez in the 7th. d-grounded out for Choi in the 7th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 7th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Walsh (5), Walls (10). LOB_Los Angeles 10, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Rengifo (19), Ward (14), Arozarena (28), Ramírez (18). HR_Trout (26), off Adam. RBIs_Trout (54), Ward (45), Ramírez 2 (41), Walls (25). SB_Siri (10). SF_Walls. S_Sierra.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Fletcher 2, Rengifo 2, Walsh, Stassi); Tampa Bay 3 (Margot 3). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Fletcher, Rengifo, Lowe, Paredes. GIDP_Stassi, Arozarena, Díaz.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Fletcher, Gosselin; Rojas, Rengifo, Walsh); Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mayers
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|78
|4.46
|Herget
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.90
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.05
|Tepera, BS, 2-7
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.80
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.55
|Barria, L, 2-3, BS, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.53
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|90
|2.20
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.46
|Poche
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|2.98
|Adam
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1.22
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.98
|Beeks
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.58
|Chargois, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-0. IBB_off Herget (Peralta). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:40. A_9,763 (25,000).
