Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|7
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|003
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Yarbrough (2). DP_Tampa Bay 3, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Díaz (22), Rizzo (18). 3B_D.Peralta (1). S_Benintendi (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beeks
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yarbrough W,1-7
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Thompson H,10
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B.Raley H,17
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole L,9-5
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Loáisiga
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W.Peralta
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Trivino
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Beeks (Kiner-Falefa), Trivino (Mejía).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:21. A_42,192 (47,309).
