Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay

New York

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s...

READ MORE

Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 31 0 7 0
Díaz 3b 5 0 2 2 Torres 2b 4 0 2 0
Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0
Chang 2b 0 0 0 0 Andújar dh 4 0 1 0
Paredes 2b 3 0 1 1 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0
Quinn pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 2 0 1 0
Walls ss 2 1 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0
Siri cf 4 1 1 1
Mejía c 3 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 003 4
New York 000 000 000 0

E_Yarbrough (2). DP_Tampa Bay 3, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_Díaz (22), Rizzo (18). 3B_D.Peralta (1). S_Benintendi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Beeks 2 3 0 0 0 2
Yarbrough W,1-7 4 3 0 0 0 6
Thompson H,10 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
B.Raley H,17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Adam 1 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Cole L,9-5 6 5 1 1 2 6
Loáisiga 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
W.Peralta 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 2
Trivino 1-3 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Beeks (Kiner-Falefa), Trivino (Mejía).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

        Insight by Tableau: That, say federal data chiefs, is a top priority as they seek to establish data-centric cultures within their agencies. We talk with FAA, FERC, NASA, NSF and USPTO about how they plan to make data accessible and trusted while maintaining governance.

T_3:21. A_42,192 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories