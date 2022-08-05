Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
5
7
5
13
9
Lowe 2b
4
1
2
3
1
0
.258
|Tampa Bay
|000
|011
|030_5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|120
|000
|000_3
|9
|0
a-struck out for Choi in the 6th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Detroit 7. 2B_D.Peralta (2), Lowe (10), Reyes (10). HR_Greene (3), off Kluber. RBIs_D.Peralta (2), Lowe 3 (22), Paredes (31), Candelario (33), Greene 2 (20). CS_Arozarena (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Arozarena 3, Díaz, Lowe 2); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez, Greene). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Díaz, H.Castro. GIDP_Choi, Reyes.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Paredes); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|84
|4.05
|Beeks, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|2.45
|Adam, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.24
|Poche, S, 7-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|72
|2.35
|Vest
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|31
|3.21
|Foley, H, 4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.90
|Chafin, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.29
|Jiménez, L, 3-1, BS, 1-2
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|25
|3.48
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.35
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-0, Chafin 2-1, Cisnero 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:40. A_21,547 (41,083).
