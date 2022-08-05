Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 7 5 13 9 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .258 Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257 a-Paredes ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .213 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .280 D.Peralta dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .238 L.Raley lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .188 Siri cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Arozarena rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .258 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 2 0 .254 Quinn cf-lf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .250 Walls ss 2 2 1 0 3 1 .173

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 2 7 Greene cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .243 Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .206 W.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .149 b-Haase ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240

Tampa Bay 000 011 030_5 7 0 Detroit 120 000 000_3 9 0

a-struck out for Choi in the 6th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Detroit 7. 2B_D.Peralta (2), Lowe (10), Reyes (10). HR_Greene (3), off Kluber. RBIs_D.Peralta (2), Lowe 3 (22), Paredes (31), Candelario (33), Greene 2 (20). CS_Arozarena (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Arozarena 3, Díaz, Lowe 2); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez, Greene). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Díaz, H.Castro. GIDP_Choi, Reyes.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Paredes); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber 6 7 3 3 0 5 84 4.05 Beeks, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.45 Adam, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.24 Poche, S, 7-11 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 3.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 4 1 0 0 6 3 72 2.35 Vest 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 31 3.21 Foley, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 2.90 Chafin, H, 14 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.29 Jiménez, L, 3-1, BS, 1-2 1-3 2 3 3 3 0 25 3.48 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.35 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-0, Chafin 2-1, Cisnero 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:40. A_21,547 (41,083).

