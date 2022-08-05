Trending:
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 11:12 pm
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 7 5 13 9
Lowe 2b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .258
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .257
a-Paredes ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .213
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .280
D.Peralta dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .238
L.Raley lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .188
Siri cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Arozarena rf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .258
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 2 0 .254
Quinn cf-lf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .250
Walls ss 2 2 1 0 3 1 .173
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 2 7
Greene cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .243
Reyes dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225
H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .206
W.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .203
Baddoo lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .149
b-Haase ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Tampa Bay 000 011 030_5 7 0
Detroit 120 000 000_3 9 0

a-struck out for Choi in the 6th. b-singled for Baddoo in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Detroit 7. 2B_D.Peralta (2), Lowe (10), Reyes (10). HR_Greene (3), off Kluber. RBIs_D.Peralta (2), Lowe 3 (22), Paredes (31), Candelario (33), Greene 2 (20). CS_Arozarena (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Arozarena 3, Díaz, Lowe 2); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez, Greene). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Díaz, H.Castro. GIDP_Choi, Reyes.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Paredes); Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber 6 7 3 3 0 5 84 4.05
Beeks, W, 2-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 2.45
Adam, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.24
Poche, S, 7-11 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 3.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 4 1 0 0 6 3 72 2.35
Vest 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 31 3.21
Foley, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 2.90
Chafin, H, 14 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 2.29
Jiménez, L, 3-1, BS, 1-2 1-3 2 3 3 3 0 25 3.48
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.35
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-0, Chafin 2-1, Cisnero 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:40. A_21,547 (41,083).

Sports News

Top Stories