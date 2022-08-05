Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Paredes ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Peralta dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|L.Raley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Quinn cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Haase ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|011
|030
|—
|5
|Detroit
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Detroit 7. 2B_D.Peralta (2), Lowe (10), Reyes (10). HR_Greene (3).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Beeks W,2-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adam H,17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche S,7-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|Vest
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Foley H,4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chafin H,14
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez L,3-1 BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:40. A_21,547 (41,083).
