Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 11:12 pm
Tampa Bay

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

Tampa Bay Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 35 3 9 3
Lowe 2b 4 1 2 3 Greene cf 4 1 2 2
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 1 1 0
Paredes ph-1b 2 0 1 1 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b 4 0 0 0
D.Peralta dh 5 0 1 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 1
L.Raley lf 3 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 4 0 1 0
Siri cf 0 0 0 0 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0
Arozarena rf 4 0 1 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Baddoo lf 3 1 1 0
Quinn cf-lf 3 2 1 0 Haase ph 1 0 1 0
Walls ss 2 2 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 011 030 5
Detroit 120 000 000 3

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Detroit 7. 2B_D.Peralta (2), Lowe (10), Reyes (10). HR_Greene (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kluber 6 7 3 3 0 5
Beeks W,2-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Adam H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0
Poche S,7-11 1 1 0 0 1 1
Detroit
Garcia 4 1 0 0 6 3
Vest 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Foley H,4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Chafin H,14 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Jiménez L,3-1 BS,1-2 1-3 2 3 3 3 0
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:40. A_21,547 (41,083).

Top Stories