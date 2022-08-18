Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Kansas City
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|6
|
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Eaton pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rooker ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Melendez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Isbel lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|51x
|—
|7
E_Perez (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Isbel (8), Díaz (25), Arozarena (26), Choi (17). 3B_Quinn (2). HR_Massey (1), Díaz (7), Bethancourt (6).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo L,0-1
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Keller
|
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patiño W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Poche H,15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrong
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, John Libka; Third, Ben May.
T_2:48. A_8,168 (25,000).
