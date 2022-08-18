Trending:
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:14 pm
Kansas City

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Kansas City Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 35 7 12 6
Massey 2b 4 1 2 1 Díaz 3b 4 2 2 3
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 Chang 3b 1 0 0 0
Perez c 2 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1
Eaton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 2 0 1 1
Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 0 Peralta dh 4 0 0 0
Dozier rf-1b 4 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 1 0
Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0
Rooker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bethancourt c 4 2 2 1
Melendez c 1 0 0 0 Quinn rf 4 1 3 0
Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 Siri cf 4 1 1 0
Isbel lf-rf 4 0 1 0
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 010 1
Tampa Bay 100 000 51x 7

E_Perez (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Isbel (8), Díaz (25), Arozarena (26), Choi (17). 3B_Quinn (2). HR_Massey (1), Díaz (7), Bethancourt (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Castillo L,0-1 5 3 1 1 1 3
Garrett 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Keller 2-3 6 5 5 0 1
Staumont 1 3 1 1 0 1
Tampa Bay
Patiño W,1-1 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 4
Poche H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Armstrong 2 2 1 1 1 3

WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, John Libka; Third, Ben May.

T_2:48. A_8,168 (25,000).

Top Stories