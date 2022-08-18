Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
6
1
3
7
Massey 2b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.321
a-lined out for Pratto in the 6th.
1-ran for Perez in the 8th.
E_Perez (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Isbel (8), Díaz (25), Arozarena (26), Choi (17). 3B_Quinn (2). HR_Massey (1), off Armstrong; Díaz (7), off Castillo; Bethancourt (6), off Staumont. RBIs_Massey (6), Díaz 3 (44), Lowe (25), Arozarena (62), Bethancourt (22).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Rooker); Tampa Bay 4 (Chang, Walls, Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 4 for 13.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 0-1
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|69
|2.81
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.28
|Keller
|
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|29
|5.27
|Staumont
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.70
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|86
|3.95
|Poche, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.10
|Armstrong
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|32
|3.82
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0. WP_Keller.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, John Libka; Third, Ben May.
T_2:48. A_8,168 (25,000).
