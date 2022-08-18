Trending:
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 3 7
Massey 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .321
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Perez c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .229
1-Eaton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Dozier rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .180
a-Rooker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Melendez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270
Isbel lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 12 6 2 6
Díaz 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .276
Chang 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232
Arozarena lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .255
Peralta dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Walls ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Bethancourt c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .237
Quinn rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .289
Siri cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .190
Kansas City 000 000 010_1 6 1
Tampa Bay 100 000 51x_7 12 0

a-lined out for Pratto in the 6th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E_Perez (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Isbel (8), Díaz (25), Arozarena (26), Choi (17). 3B_Quinn (2). HR_Massey (1), off Armstrong; Díaz (7), off Castillo; Bethancourt (6), off Staumont. RBIs_Massey (6), Díaz 3 (44), Lowe (25), Arozarena (62), Bethancourt (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Rooker); Tampa Bay 4 (Chang, Walls, Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 4 for 13.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 0-1 5 3 1 1 1 3 69 2.81
Garrett 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.28
Keller 2-3 6 5 5 0 1 29 5.27
Staumont 1 3 1 1 0 1 22 5.70
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Patiño, W, 1-1 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 4 86 3.95
Poche, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 3.10
Armstrong 2 2 1 1 1 3 32 3.82

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0. WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, John Libka; Third, Ben May.

T_2:48. A_8,168 (25,000).

Top Stories