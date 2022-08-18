Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 3 7 Massey 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .321 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Perez c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .229 1-Eaton pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270 Dozier rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .180 a-Rooker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Melendez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Taylor cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .270 Isbel lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 12 6 2 6 Díaz 3b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .276 Chang 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .232 Arozarena lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .255 Peralta dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Walls ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Bethancourt c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .237 Quinn rf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .289 Siri cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .190

Kansas City 000 000 010_1 6 1 Tampa Bay 100 000 51x_7 12 0

a-lined out for Pratto in the 6th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E_Perez (3). LOB_Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Isbel (8), Díaz (25), Arozarena (26), Choi (17). 3B_Quinn (2). HR_Massey (1), off Armstrong; Díaz (7), off Castillo; Bethancourt (6), off Staumont. RBIs_Massey (6), Díaz 3 (44), Lowe (25), Arozarena (62), Bethancourt (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Rooker); Tampa Bay 4 (Chang, Walls, Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 4 for 13.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 0-1 5 3 1 1 1 3 69 2.81 Garrett 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.28 Keller 2-3 6 5 5 0 1 29 5.27 Staumont 1 3 1 1 0 1 22 5.70

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Patiño, W, 1-1 5 2-3 4 0 0 2 4 86 3.95 Poche, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 20 3.10 Armstrong 2 2 1 1 1 3 32 3.82

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0. WP_Keller.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, John Libka; Third, Ben May.

T_2:48. A_8,168 (25,000).

