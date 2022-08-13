On Air: Meet the Press
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 7:53 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
2
9
2
3
8

McKenna cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.257

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 11 8 5 9
Chang 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .221
Díaz dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Arozarena lf 3 1 2 1 2 1 .259
Paredes 3b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .216
Mejía c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .260
Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .235
Siri cf 4 3 3 0 0 1 .187
Quinn rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258
Walls ss 2 1 1 2 2 0 .172
Baltimore 020 000 000_2 9 0
Tampa Bay 103 101 02x_8 11 0

a-struck out for McKenna in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Urías (15), Rutschman (23), Arozarena (25), Paredes (11). HR_Walls (6), off Watkins. RBIs_Odor (42), Chirinos (18), Paredes 2 (33), Arozarena (55), Mejía (24), Chang 2 (10), Walls 2 (21). SB_Siri 2 (9), Odor (3). CS_Siri (1). SF_Chang.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Urías, Chirinos, McKenna, Mountcastle 2, Santander); Tampa Bay 2 (Mejía, Paredes). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Paredes, Walls.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hall, L, 0-1 3 2-3 5 5 5 3 6 76 12.27
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.21
Watkins 3 6 3 3 1 1 53 4.23
Head 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, W, 11-5 6 7 2 2 3 4 100 2.28
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.00
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.00
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 9.82

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0, Head 1-0. HBP_Yacabonis (Mountcastle).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:22. A_16,823 (25,000).

