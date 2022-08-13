Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2

Baltimore
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|
|McKenna cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rutschman dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Quinn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Walls ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|103
|101
|02x
|—
|8
LOB_Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Urías (15), Rutschman (23), Arozarena (25), Paredes (11). HR_Walls (6). SB_Siri 2 (9), Odor (3). SF_Chang (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hall L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Baker
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Watkins
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Head
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,11-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Poche
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yacabonis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Baker pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Watkins pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Yacabonis (Mountcastle).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:22. A_16,823 (25,000).
