Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 7:53 pm
Baltimore

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 34 8 11 8
McKenna cf 4 0 1 0 Chang 2b 3 1 1 2
Vavra ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz dh 5 1 1 0
Santander lf 4 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 1 2 1
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 5 1 1 2
Rutschman dh 5 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 0 2 1
Urías 3b 4 1 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 4 0 0 0
Hays rf 4 0 0 0 Siri cf 4 3 3 0
Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 Quinn rf 4 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 2 1 Walls ss 2 1 1 2
Chirinos c 4 0 2 1
Baltimore 020 000 000 2
Tampa Bay 103 101 02x 8

LOB_Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Urías (15), Rutschman (23), Arozarena (25), Paredes (11). HR_Walls (6). SB_Siri 2 (9), Odor (3). SF_Chang (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hall L,0-1 3 2-3 5 5 5 3 6
Baker 1 0 0 0 0 2
Watkins 3 6 3 3 1 1
Head 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,11-5 6 7 2 2 3 4
Poche 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 2
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 2

Baker pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Watkins pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Yacabonis (Mountcastle).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:22. A_16,823 (25,000).

