Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|7
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Arozarena dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|005
|000
|30x
|—
|8
E_Fletcher (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (19), Margot (13). 3B_Sierra (3), Margot (2). HR_Ward (17), Paredes (16).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval L,4-9
|6
|
|5
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Toussaint
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen W,9-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Poche
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Toussaint 2 (Arozarena,Siri). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:00. A_10,733 (25,000).
