Texas 2, Minnesota 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 1 9 Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Seager ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .254 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .293 García rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .253 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Miller dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .209 E.Duran 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 3 6 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .327 Correa ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .269 Buxton cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Cave cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Gordon lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .277 Beckham dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 a-Polanco ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .236 León c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .150 b-Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217

Texas 000 011 000_2 6 0 Minnesota 000 100 000_1 7 0

a-walked for Beckham in the 7th. b-grounded out for León in the 7th.

LOB_Texas 3, Minnesota 7. 2B_Gordon (18). 3B_Correa (1), Urshela (3). HR_García (20), off Gray. RBIs_García (76), Seager (62), Gordon (24). SB_Buxton (6). CS_Gordon (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (García 2); Minnesota 5 (Kepler 4, Arraez). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Semien, Miranda, Sánchez. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

TP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Correa, Miranda).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ragans 4 5 1 1 2 2 89 4.42 Alexy, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 30 6.23 Martin, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.83 Leclerc, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.19 Moore, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.05

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 7-4 6 5 2 2 1 6 69 3.10 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00 Jax 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.67 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.06

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_18,595 (38,544).

