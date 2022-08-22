Trending:
Texas 2, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 10:26 pm
< a min read
      

Texas

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 32 1 7 1
Semien 2b 4 0 1 0 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 0 2 1 Correa ss 3 0 2 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 2 0 1 0
García rf 4 1 1 1 Cave cf 1 0 0 0
Heim c 4 0 0 0 Miranda 1b 4 0 0 0
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0
Miller dh 3 1 1 0 Gordon lf 4 0 2 1
E.Duran 3b 3 0 1 0 Beckham dh 2 0 0 0
Polanco ph-dh 1 0 0 0
León c 2 0 0 0
Sánchez ph-c 1 0 0 0
Texas 000 011 000 2
Minnesota 000 100 000 1

DP_Texas 1, Minnesota 0. TP_Texas 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Texas 3, Minnesota 7. 2B_Gordon (18). 3B_Correa (1), Urshela (3). HR_García (20). SB_Buxton (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Ragans 4 5 1 1 2 2
Alexy W,1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Martin H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2
Moore S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Gray L,7-4 6 5 2 2 1 6
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 2
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_18,595 (38,544).

Top Stories