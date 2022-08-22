Texas 2, Minnesota 1

Texas
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cave cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|E.Duran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beckham dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Polanco ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Texas 1, Minnesota 0. TP_Texas 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Texas 3, Minnesota 7. 2B_Gordon (18). 3B_Correa (1), Urshela (3). HR_García (20). SB_Buxton (6).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ragans
|4
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Alexy W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martin H,6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moore S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,7-4
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jax
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:58. A_18,595 (38,544).
