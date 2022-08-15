Texas 2, Oakland 1

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 3 1 9 5 Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .154 Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .222 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Brown 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .231 Pinder dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Bolt rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .198 Bride 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204 b-Andrus ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Allen ss-2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .214

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 8 2 3 9 Semien 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .238 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Taveras cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .294 Miller dh 2 0 2 0 0 0 .208 a-Hernandez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Thompson lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .229 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224

Oakland 001 000 000_1 3 1 Texas 001 001 00x_2 8 0

a-struck out for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Machín in the 7th.

E_Moll (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 9. 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Allen (3), off Otto; Semien (18), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Allen (9), Semien (57), Thompson (5). SB_Stevenson (1), Kemp (7). CS_Andrus (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Pinder, Brown 2, Bolt); Texas 5 (Thompson 2, Semien, Smith, Heim). RISP_Oakland 0 for 7; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Murphy 2. GIDP_Murphy.

DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Semien, Lowe).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, L, 3-7 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 94 4.33 Moll 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.97 Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.10 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.80

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto, W, 5-8 6 2 1 1 6 1 90 4.96 Burke, H, 7 2 1 0 0 1 3 39 1.29 Hernández, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1. WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:10. A_13,141 (40,300).

