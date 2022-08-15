Texas 2, Oakland 1

Oakland
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|9
|5
|
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.154
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Bolt rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Bride 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Andrus ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Allen ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Hernandez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.229
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000_1
|3
|1
|Texas
|001
|001
|00x_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Machín in the 7th.
E_Moll (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 9. 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Allen (3), off Otto; Semien (18), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Allen (9), Semien (57), Thompson (5). SB_Stevenson (1), Kemp (7). CS_Andrus (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Pinder, Brown 2, Bolt); Texas 5 (Thompson 2, Semien, Smith, Heim). RISP_Oakland 0 for 7; Texas 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Murphy 2. GIDP_Murphy.
DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Semien, Lowe).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 3-7
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|94
|4.33
|Moll
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.97
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.10
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.80
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, W, 5-8
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|90
|4.96
|Burke, H, 7
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|1.29
|Hernández, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1. WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:10. A_13,141 (40,300).
