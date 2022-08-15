Trending:
Sports News

Texas 2, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 11:36 pm
Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
28
1
3
1
9
5

Stevenson cf
3
0
0
0
2
1
.154

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 3 9
Semien 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .238
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Taveras cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .294
Miller dh 2 0 2 0 0 0 .208
a-Hernandez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Thompson lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .229
Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Oakland 001 000 000_1 3 1
Texas 001 001 00x_2 8 0

a-struck out for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Machín in the 7th.

E_Moll (2). LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 9. 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Allen (3), off Otto; Semien (18), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Allen (9), Semien (57), Thompson (5). SB_Stevenson (1), Kemp (7). CS_Andrus (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Pinder, Brown 2, Bolt); Texas 5 (Thompson 2, Semien, Smith, Heim). RISP_Oakland 0 for 7; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Murphy 2. GIDP_Murphy.

DP_Texas 1 (Smith, Semien, Lowe).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, L, 3-7 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 5 94 4.33
Moll 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.97
Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.10
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.80
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto, W, 5-8 6 2 1 1 6 1 90 4.96
Burke, H, 7 2 1 0 0 1 3 39 1.29
Hernández, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1. WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:10. A_13,141 (40,300).

Sports News

Top Stories