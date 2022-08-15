Trending:
Texas 2, Oakland 1

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 11:36 pm
Oakland

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 32 2 8 2
Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 1 2 1
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 García rf 4 0 1 0
Brown 1b 2 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0
Pinder dh 4 0 0 0 Heim c 3 0 0 0
Bolt rf 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 1 1 0
Bride 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Miller dh 2 0 2 0
Machín 3b 2 0 0 0 Hernandez ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Andrus ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Thompson lf 3 0 1 1
Allen ss-2b 3 1 1 1 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0
Oakland 001 000 000 1
Texas 001 001 00x 2

E_Moll (2). DP_Oakland 0, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 9. 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Allen (3), Semien (18). SB_Stevenson (1), Kemp (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian L,3-7 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 5
Moll 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Acevedo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Texas
Otto W,5-8 6 2 1 1 6 1
Burke H,7 2 1 0 0 1 3
Hernández S,4-4 1 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:10. A_13,141 (40,300).

Top Stories