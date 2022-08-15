Texas 2, Oakland 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bolt rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bride 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Machín 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Allen ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Texas
|001
|001
|00x
|—
|2
E_Moll (2). DP_Oakland 0, Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 9, Texas 9. 3B_Taveras (2). HR_Allen (3), Semien (18). SB_Stevenson (1), Kemp (7).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian L,3-7
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Moll
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Acevedo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto W,5-8
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|Burke H,7
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hernández S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:10. A_13,141 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.