Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
5
2
6
9
Anderson ss
5
0
0
0
0
3
.309
|Robert dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.301
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|11
|3
|0
|4
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Hernandez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|a-Viloria ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Chicago
|001
|000
|010_2
|5
|1
|Texas
|010
|000
|20x_3
|11
|1
a-singled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Harrison in the 9th.
E_Moncada (3), A.García (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Texas 5. 2B_Lowe 2 (18), Seager (13). 3B_Moncada (1). RBIs_Vaughn (50), Moncada (29), Taveras (20), Viloria (4), Semien (52). CS_Taveras (3). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Grandal, Moncada 2, Pollock); Texas 3 (Lowe, A.García, Seager). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Texas 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Jiménez, Heim. GIDP_Harrison, Abreu, Seager, Heim.
DP_Chicago 2 (Harrison, Anderson, Abreu; Harrison, Anderson, Abreu); Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, L, 4-5
|8
|
|11
|3
|3
|0
|4
|106
|2.91
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|93
|0.00
|Burke, W, 6-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|1.13
|Moore, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|1.98
|Hernández, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.57
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:45. A_20,972 (40,300).
