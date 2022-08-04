Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
2
5
2
6
9

Anderson ss
5
0
0
0
0
3
.309

READ MORE
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 6 9
Anderson ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .309
Robert dh 3 1 1 0 2 2 .301
Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .302
Vaughn rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .299
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .204
Pollock cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
b-Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 11 3 0 4
Semien 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Seager ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .284
A.García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Taveras cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .317
Duran 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Hernandez dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .207
a-Viloria ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .267
Thompson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Chicago 001 000 010_2 5 1
Texas 010 000 20x_3 11 1

a-singled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Harrison in the 9th.

E_Moncada (3), A.García (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Texas 5. 2B_Lowe 2 (18), Seager (13). 3B_Moncada (1). RBIs_Vaughn (50), Moncada (29), Taveras (20), Viloria (4), Semien (52). CS_Taveras (3). SF_Semien.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Grandal, Moncada 2, Pollock); Texas 3 (Lowe, A.García, Seager). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Jiménez, Heim. GIDP_Harrison, Abreu, Seager, Heim.

DP_Chicago 2 (Harrison, Anderson, Abreu; Harrison, Anderson, Abreu); Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, L, 4-5 8 11 3 3 0 4 106 2.91
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ragans 5 3 1 0 4 3 93 0.00
Burke, W, 6-2 2 1 0 0 0 4 34 1.13
Moore, H, 6 1 1 1 1 2 0 26 1.98
Hernández, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.57

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:45. A_20,972 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|11 Minnesota Digital Government Summit
8|11 Catching Up: Financial Strategies for...
8|11 Okta Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories