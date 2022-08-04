Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

2

5

2

6

9 Anderson ss

5

0

0

0

0

3

.309 READ MORE

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 6 9 Anderson ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .309 Robert dh 3 1 1 0 2 2 .301 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .302 Vaughn rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .299 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .204 Pollock cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 b-Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 11 3 0 4 Semien 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Seager ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .284 A.García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Taveras cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .317 Duran 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Hernandez dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .207 a-Viloria ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .267 Thompson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333

Chicago 001 000 010_2 5 1 Texas 010 000 20x_3 11 1

a-singled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Harrison in the 9th.

E_Moncada (3), A.García (3). LOB_Chicago 9, Texas 5. 2B_Lowe 2 (18), Seager (13). 3B_Moncada (1). RBIs_Vaughn (50), Moncada (29), Taveras (20), Viloria (4), Semien (52). CS_Taveras (3). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Grandal, Moncada 2, Pollock); Texas 3 (Lowe, A.García, Seager). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Jiménez, Heim. GIDP_Harrison, Abreu, Seager, Heim.

DP_Chicago 2 (Harrison, Anderson, Abreu; Harrison, Anderson, Abreu); Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto, L, 4-5 8 11 3 3 0 4 106 2.91

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ragans 5 3 1 0 4 3 93 0.00 Burke, W, 6-2 2 1 0 0 0 4 34 1.13 Moore, H, 6 1 1 1 1 2 0 26 1.98 Hernández, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.57

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:45. A_20,972 (40,300).

