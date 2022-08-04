Trending:
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 11:09 pm
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 31 3 11 3
Anderson ss 5 0 0 0 Semien 2b 3 0 1 1
Robert dh 3 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 2 0
Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 0
Vaughn rf 3 0 1 1 A.García rf 4 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 Taveras cf 3 1 2 1
Pollock cf 3 0 1 0 Duran 3b 3 1 1 0
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Hernandez dh 2 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Viloria ph-dh 1 0 1 1
Sheets ph 1 0 0 0 Thompson lf 3 0 1 0
Chicago 001 000 010 2
Texas 010 000 20x 3

E_Moncada (3), A.García (3). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Texas 5. 2B_Lowe 2 (18), Seager (13). 3B_Moncada (1). SF_Semien (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cueto L,4-5 8 11 3 3 0 4
Texas
Ragans 5 3 1 0 4 3
Burke W,6-2 2 1 0 0 0 4
Moore H,6 1 1 1 1 2 0
Hernández S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:45. A_20,972 (40,300).

Top Stories