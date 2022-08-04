Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|11
|3
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Robert dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Texas
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3
E_Moncada (3), A.García (3). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 2. LOB_Chicago 9, Texas 5. 2B_Lowe 2 (18), Seager (13). 3B_Moncada (1). SF_Semien (7).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto L,4-5
|8
|
|11
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ragans
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|Burke W,6-2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Moore H,6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hernández S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:45. A_20,972 (40,300).
