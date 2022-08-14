On Air: This Just In!
Texas 5, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 5:57 pm
< a min read
      

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 4 2 6 13
Rodríguez cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .269
France 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .291
Haniger rf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .292
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .226
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .259
Haggerty lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .317
Casali c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
a-Raleigh ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Moore 2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .192
b-Frazier ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 4 4 8
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Seager ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .254
García rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .287
Viloria c 3 1 0 0 1 3 .222
Duran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Miller dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Thompson cf-lf 4 0 1 2 0 2 .219
Smith lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Taveras cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Seattle 010 011 000_3 4 0
Texas 000 210 20x_5 8 2

a-struck out for Casali in the 8th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th.

E_Duran (7), Seager (14). LOB_Seattle 9, Texas 6. 2B_Crawford (20), Lowe 2 (20), Seager 2 (15). RBIs_Haggerty (14), Haniger (10), Thompson 2 (4), García (73), Lowe (49). SB_Haggerty (6), Moore (13), Lowe (2), García (17). S_Haggerty.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Santana, Moore); Texas 3 (Thompson, Viloria 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Smith.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert 6 5 3 3 4 5 87 3.51
Brash, L, 3-4 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 5.67
Swanson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 1.00
D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.72
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 6 4 3 1 5 7 105 2.79
Sborz, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 5 34 4.91
Leclerc, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.54

Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 1-1. HBP_Pérez (Moore). WP_Gilbert, Brash.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:03. A_25,560 (40,300).

