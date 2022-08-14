Texas 5, Seattle 3

Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
3
4
2
6
13
Rodríguez cf
5
0
0
0
0
0
.269
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
|6
|13
|
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.292
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.226
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Moore 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|4
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Thompson cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.219
|Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Taveras cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Seattle
|010
|011
|000_3
|4
|0
|Texas
|000
|210
|20x_5
|8
|2
a-struck out for Casali in the 8th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th.
E_Duran (7), Seager (14). LOB_Seattle 9, Texas 6. 2B_Crawford (20), Lowe 2 (20), Seager 2 (15). RBIs_Haggerty (14), Haniger (10), Thompson 2 (4), García (73), Lowe (49). SB_Haggerty (6), Moore (13), Lowe (2), García (17). S_Haggerty.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (France, Santana, Moore); Texas 3 (Thompson, Viloria 2). RISP_Seattle 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Smith.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|87
|3.51
|Brash, L, 3-4
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|5.67
|Swanson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.00
|D.Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.72
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|6
|
|4
|3
|1
|5
|7
|105
|2.79
|Sborz, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|34
|4.91
|Leclerc, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.54
Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 1-1. HBP_Pérez (Moore). WP_Gilbert, Brash.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:03. A_25,560 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.