Texas 5, Seattle 3

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moore 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|010
|011
|000
|—
|3
|Texas
|000
|210
|20x
|—
|5
E_Duran (7), Seager (14). DP_Seattle 1, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 9, Texas 6. 2B_Crawford (20), Lowe 2 (20), Seager 2 (15). SB_Haggerty (6), Moore (13), Lowe (2), García (17). S_Haggerty (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Brash L,3-4
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Swanson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D.Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|6
|
|4
|3
|1
|5
|7
|Sborz W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Leclerc S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Pérez (Moore). WP_Gilbert, Brash.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:03. A_25,560 (40,300).
