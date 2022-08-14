On Air: This Just In!
Texas 5, Seattle 3

The Associated Press
August 14, 2022 5:57 pm
< a min read
      

Seattle

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 4 2 Totals 31 5 8 4
Rodríguez cf 5 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 2 2 0
Haniger rf 4 0 1 1 García rf 4 1 1 1
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1
Santana dh 4 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 1 0 0
Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 Duran 3b 4 0 1 0
Haggerty lf 3 0 1 1 Miller dh 3 0 1 0
Casali c 2 0 0 0 Thompson cf-lf 4 0 1 2
Raleigh ph-c 1 0 0 0 Smith lf 2 0 0 0
Moore 2b 1 1 0 0 Taveras cf 0 0 0 0
Frazier ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Seattle 010 011 000 3
Texas 000 210 20x 5

E_Duran (7), Seager (14). DP_Seattle 1, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 9, Texas 6. 2B_Crawford (20), Lowe 2 (20), Seager 2 (15). SB_Haggerty (6), Moore (13), Lowe (2), García (17). S_Haggerty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 6 5 3 3 4 5
Brash L,3-4 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Swanson 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Pérez 6 4 3 1 5 7
Sborz W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 5
Leclerc S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Pérez (Moore). WP_Gilbert, Brash.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:03. A_25,560 (40,300).

