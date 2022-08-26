Texas 7, Detroit 6

Detroit
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|5
|4
|11
|
|Greene cf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.246
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|2
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.236
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.298
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Mathias dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Duran 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.251
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Detroit
|002
|020
|002_6
|7
|0
|Texas
|133
|000
|00x_7
|11
|2
E_Semien (8), Lowe (9). LOB_Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B_Candelario (12). 3B_Greene (3). HR_Greene (5), off Leclerc; Lowe (21), off Alexander; Duran (4), off Alexander; Mathias (2), off Alexander. RBIs_Greene 4 (28), H.Castro (31), Lowe (63), Duran 3 (22), Taveras (29), Mathias 2 (8). SB_Thompson (7), García (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Cabrera); Texas 2 (Taveras, Seager). RISP_Detroit 2 for 5; Texas 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Baddoo, Heim. GIDP_Seager, Duran.
DP_Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro; Báez, W.Castro, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 3-8
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|68
|4.83
|Hill
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|46
|3.94
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.81
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.59
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, W, 6-8
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|80
|4.79
|Hearn, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|34
|5.12
|Hernández, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.80
|Leclerc, S, 2-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|26
|3.55
HBP_Hernández (W.Castro). WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:03. A_20,357 (40,300).
