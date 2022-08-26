On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 7, Detroit 6

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 11:30 pm
< a min read
      

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
6
7
5
4
11

Greene cf
5
3
3
4
0
1
.246

READ MORE
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 7 5 4 11
Greene cf 5 3 3 4 0 1 .246
Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .280
Báez ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .222
H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .279
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Haase c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Candelario 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .196
Baddoo lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .192
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 11 7 2 8
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .236
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .298
García rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .256
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Taveras cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .294
Mathias dh 4 2 3 2 0 0 .500
Duran 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .251
Thompson lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .274
Detroit 002 020 002_6 7 0
Texas 133 000 00x_7 11 2

E_Semien (8), Lowe (9). LOB_Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B_Candelario (12). 3B_Greene (3). HR_Greene (5), off Leclerc; Lowe (21), off Alexander; Duran (4), off Alexander; Mathias (2), off Alexander. RBIs_Greene 4 (28), H.Castro (31), Lowe (63), Duran 3 (22), Taveras (29), Mathias 2 (8). SB_Thompson (7), García (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Cabrera); Texas 2 (Taveras, Seager). RISP_Detroit 2 for 5; Texas 2 for 6.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

Runners moved up_Baddoo, Heim. GIDP_Seager, Duran.

DP_Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro; Báez, W.Castro, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander, L, 3-8 3 8 7 7 1 3 68 4.83
Hill 3 2 0 0 1 4 46 3.94
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.81
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.59
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto, W, 6-8 5 5 4 4 2 3 80 4.79
Hearn, H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 4 34 5.12
Hernández, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.80
Leclerc, S, 2-2 1 2 2 2 1 3 26 3.55

HBP_Hernández (W.Castro). WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:03. A_20,357 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News