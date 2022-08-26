Texas 7, Detroit 6

Detroit

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 7 5 4 11 Greene cf 5 3 3 4 0 1 .246 Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .280 Báez ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .222 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .279 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Haase c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Candelario 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .196 Baddoo lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .192

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 11 7 2 8 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .236 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .298 García rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .256 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Taveras cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .294 Mathias dh 4 2 3 2 0 0 .500 Duran 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .251 Thompson lf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .274

Detroit 002 020 002_6 7 0 Texas 133 000 00x_7 11 2

E_Semien (8), Lowe (9). LOB_Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B_Candelario (12). 3B_Greene (3). HR_Greene (5), off Leclerc; Lowe (21), off Alexander; Duran (4), off Alexander; Mathias (2), off Alexander. RBIs_Greene 4 (28), H.Castro (31), Lowe (63), Duran 3 (22), Taveras (29), Mathias 2 (8). SB_Thompson (7), García (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Cabrera); Texas 2 (Taveras, Seager). RISP_Detroit 2 for 5; Texas 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Baddoo, Heim. GIDP_Seager, Duran.

DP_Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro; Báez, W.Castro, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 3-8 3 8 7 7 1 3 68 4.83 Hill 3 2 0 0 1 4 46 3.94 Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 2.81 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.59

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto, W, 6-8 5 5 4 4 2 3 80 4.79 Hearn, H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 4 34 5.12 Hernández, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 1.80 Leclerc, S, 2-2 1 2 2 2 1 3 26 3.55

HBP_Hernández (W.Castro). WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:03. A_20,357 (40,300).

