Sports News

Texas 7, Detroit 6

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 11:30 pm
Detroit

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

Detroit Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 7 5 Totals 33 7 11 7
Greene cf 5 3 3 4 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0
Reyes rf 3 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Báez ss 5 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1
H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 1 García rf 4 1 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 4 2 2 1
Haase c 4 0 0 0 Mathias dh 4 2 3 2
Candelario 3b 3 2 1 0 Duran 3b 4 1 1 3
Baddoo lf 4 1 1 0 Thompson lf 3 0 2 0
Detroit 002 020 002 6
Texas 133 000 00x 7

E_Semien (8), Lowe (9). DP_Detroit 2, Texas 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B_Candelario (12). 3B_Greene (3). HR_Greene (5), Lowe (21), Duran (4), Mathias (2). SB_Thompson (7), García (21).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander L,3-8 3 8 7 7 1 3
Hill 3 2 0 0 1 4
Foley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Otto W,6-8 5 5 4 4 2 3
Hearn H,1 2 0 0 0 1 4
Hernández H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc S,2-2 1 2 2 2 1 3

HBP_Hernández (W.Castro). WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:03. A_20,357 (40,300).

