Texas 7, Detroit 6

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|
|Greene cf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Detroit
|002
|020
|002
|—
|6
|Texas
|133
|000
|00x
|—
|7
E_Semien (8), Lowe (9). DP_Detroit 2, Texas 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B_Candelario (12). 3B_Greene (3). HR_Greene (5), Lowe (21), Duran (4), Mathias (2). SB_Thompson (7), García (21).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander L,3-8
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|Hill
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto W,6-8
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Hearn H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hernández H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc S,2-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
HBP_Hernández (W.Castro). WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:03. A_20,357 (40,300).
