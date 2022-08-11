Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 8, Houston 4

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 12:06 am
< a min read
      

Texas

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the...

READ MORE

Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 38 4 8 4
Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 5 1 3 1 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0
García rf 4 2 3 0 Alvarez dh 5 1 1 1
Lowe 1b 5 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 1 0
Taveras cf 4 1 2 5 Tucker rf 5 1 3 2
Viloria c 3 0 0 1 Peña ss 5 0 0 1
Duran 3b 5 1 1 0 McCormick lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0
J.Smith ph-dh 1 1 1 0 Díaz ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Thompson lf 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 1 0 1 0
Heim ph 0 0 0 0 Mancini ph 1 0 1 0
Hernandez pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Vázquez c 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 201 000 5 8
Houston 010 100 100 1 4

DP_Texas 0, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 6, Houston 11. 2B_Taveras (12). 3B_Taveras (1). HR_Tucker (20), Alvarez (31). SB_García (16), Duran (4). SF_Viloria (1), Taveras (2), Semien (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto 5 4 2 2 4 5
Burke BS,0-3 2 1 1 1 1 1
Moore 1 2 0 0 0 2
Hearn W,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hernández 1 1 1 0 0 1
Houston
Verlander 6 5 3 3 1 7
Stanek 1 2 0 0 0 2
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3
Maton L,0-2 1-3 3 5 4 1 0
Abreu 2-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Otto (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

T_3:41. A_26,670 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|17 2022 - FAR Supplement - TAR -...
8|17 Upgrade Higher Ed IT Management with...
8|17 GovForward ICAM Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories