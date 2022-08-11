Texas 8, Houston 4

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
8
12
8
3
14
Semien 2b
4
0
1
1
0
0
.239
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|8
|4
|5
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Alvarez dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.295
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|McCormick lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.232
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|a-Díaz ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|b-Mancini ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Texas
|000
|201
|000
|5_8
|12
|0
|Houston
|010
|100
|100
|1_4
|8
|0
a-singled for Dubón in the 8th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. c-singled for Miller in the 10th. d-walked for Thompson in the 10th.
1-ran for Heim in the 10th.
LOB_Texas 6, Houston 11. 2B_Taveras (12). 3B_Taveras (1). HR_Tucker (20), off Otto; Alvarez (31), off Burke. RBIs_Taveras 5 (25), Viloria (5), Semien (54), Seager (58), Peña (39), Tucker 2 (70), Alvarez (74). SB_García (16), Duran (4). CS_García (3). SF_Viloria, Taveras, Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Taveras, Duran); Houston 7 (Altuve, Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Texas 5 for 11; Houston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Peña, Gurriel. GIDP_Lowe.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|87
|5.20
|Burke, BS, 0-3
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|1.23
|Moore
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.90
|Hearn, W, 5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.14
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.25
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|92
|1.85
|Stanek
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.15
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.40
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.91
|Maton, L, 0-2
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|4.00
|Abreu
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.52
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 3-3. HBP_Otto (Maldonado).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:41. A_26,670 (41,168).
