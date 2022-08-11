Trending:
Texas 8, Houston 4

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 12:06 am
1 min read
      

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 12 8 3 14
Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .239
Seager ss 5 1 3 1 0 1 .254
García rf 4 2 3 0 1 1 .252
Lowe 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .281
Taveras cf 4 1 2 5 0 1 .296
Viloria c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .244
Duran 3b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .240
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197
c-J.Smith ph-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .226
Thompson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
d-Heim ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .249
1-Hernandez pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .207
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 8 4 5 10
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .283
Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Alvarez dh 5 1 1 1 0 3 .295
Bregman 3b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .251
Tucker rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .247
Peña ss 5 0 0 1 0 1 .243
McCormick lf-cf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .232
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .198
a-Díaz ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Maldonado c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .186
b-Mancini ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Texas 000 201 000 5_8 12 0
Houston 010 100 100 1_4 8 0

a-singled for Dubón in the 8th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. c-singled for Miller in the 10th. d-walked for Thompson in the 10th.

1-ran for Heim in the 10th.

LOB_Texas 6, Houston 11. 2B_Taveras (12). 3B_Taveras (1). HR_Tucker (20), off Otto; Alvarez (31), off Burke. RBIs_Taveras 5 (25), Viloria (5), Semien (54), Seager (58), Peña (39), Tucker 2 (70), Alvarez (74). SB_García (16), Duran (4). CS_García (3). SF_Viloria, Taveras, Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Taveras, Duran); Houston 7 (Altuve, Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Texas 5 for 11; Houston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Peña, Gurriel. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto 5 4 2 2 4 5 87 5.20
Burke, BS, 0-3 2 1 1 1 1 1 24 1.23
Moore 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 1.90
Hearn, W, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.14
Hernández 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 2.25
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 6 5 3 3 1 7 92 1.85
Stanek 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 1.15
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.40
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.91
Maton, L, 0-2 1-3 3 5 4 1 0 14 4.00
Abreu 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 19 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 3-3. HBP_Otto (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:41. A_26,670 (41,168).

Top Stories