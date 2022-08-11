Texas 8, Houston 4

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 12 8 3 14 Semien 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Seager ss 5 1 3 1 0 1 .254 García rf 4 2 3 0 1 1 .252 Lowe 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .281 Taveras cf 4 1 2 5 0 1 .296 Viloria c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .244 Duran 3b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .240 Miller dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197 c-J.Smith ph-dh 1 1 1 0 0 0 .226 Thompson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182 d-Heim ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .249 1-Hernandez pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .207

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 4 8 4 5 10 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .283 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Alvarez dh 5 1 1 1 0 3 .295 Bregman 3b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .251 Tucker rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .247 Peña ss 5 0 0 1 0 1 .243 McCormick lf-cf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .232 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .198 a-Díaz ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Maldonado c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .186 b-Mancini ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Vázquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278

Texas 000 201 000 5_8 12 0 Houston 010 100 100 1_4 8 0

a-singled for Dubón in the 8th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 8th. c-singled for Miller in the 10th. d-walked for Thompson in the 10th.

1-ran for Heim in the 10th.

LOB_Texas 6, Houston 11. 2B_Taveras (12). 3B_Taveras (1). HR_Tucker (20), off Otto; Alvarez (31), off Burke. RBIs_Taveras 5 (25), Viloria (5), Semien (54), Seager (58), Peña (39), Tucker 2 (70), Alvarez (74). SB_García (16), Duran (4). CS_García (3). SF_Viloria, Taveras, Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Taveras, Duran); Houston 7 (Altuve, Dubón, Díaz, Bregman 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Texas 5 for 11; Houston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Peña, Gurriel. GIDP_Lowe.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto 5 4 2 2 4 5 87 5.20 Burke, BS, 0-3 2 1 1 1 1 1 24 1.23 Moore 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 1.90 Hearn, W, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.14 Hernández 1 1 1 0 0 1 18 2.25

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 6 5 3 3 1 7 92 1.85 Stanek 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 1.15 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.40 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 2.91 Maton, L, 0-2 1-3 3 5 4 1 0 14 4.00 Abreu 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 19 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 3-3. HBP_Otto (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:41. A_26,670 (41,168).

