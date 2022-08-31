On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, track by track

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 3:59 pm
1 min read
      

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs open this weekend in South Carolina. A rundown of the tracks in this year’s postseason.

ROUND OF 16

DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Darlington, South Carolina

Sept. 4, 6 p.m. EST, USA Network

1.366-mile oval, 367 laps/501.3 miles

2021 Winner: Denny Hamlin

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

Kansas City, Kansas

Sept. 11, 3 p.m. EST, USA Network

1.5-mile oval, 267 laps/400.5 miles

2021 Winner: Kyle Larson

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Bristol, Tennessee

Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. EST, USA Network

0.533-mile oval, 500 laps/266.5 miles

2021 Winner: Kyle Larson

ROUND of 12

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Fort Worth, Texas

Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. EST, USA Network

1.5-mile oval, 334 laps/501 miles

2021 Winner: Kyle Larson

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

Talladega, Alabama

Oct. 2, 2 p.m. EST, NBC

2.66-mile oval, 188 laps/500.08 miles

2021 Winner: Bubba Wallace

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE

Concord, N.C.

Oct. 9, 2 p.m., NBC

2.28-mile oval-road course, 109 laps/248.52 miles

2021 Winner: Kyle Larson

ROUND OF 8

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Las Vegas, Nevada

Oct. 16, 2:30 EST, NBC

1.5-mile oval, 267 laps/400.5 miles

2021 Winner: Denny Hamlin

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY

Homestead, Florida

Oct. 23, 2:30 EST, NBC

1.5-mile oval, 267 laps/400.5 miles

2021 Winner: William Byron

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

Martinsville, Virginia

Oct. 30, 2 p.m. EST, NBC

0.526-mile oval, 500 laps/263 miles

2021 Winner: Alex Bowman

CHAMPIONSHIP

PHOENIX RACEWAY

Avondale, Arizona

Nov. 6. 3 p.m. EST, NBC

1.022-mile oval, 312 laps/312 miles

2021 Winner: Kyle Larson

Top Stories