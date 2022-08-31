The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, track by track

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs open this weekend in South Carolina. A rundown of the tracks in this year’s postseason.
ROUND OF 16
DARLINGTON RACEWAY
Darlington, South Carolina
Sept. 4, 6 p.m. EST, USA Network
1.366-mile oval, 367 laps/501.3 miles
2021 Winner: Denny Hamlin
KANSAS SPEEDWAY
Kansas City, Kansas
Sept. 11, 3 p.m. EST, USA Network
1.5-mile oval, 267 laps/400.5 miles
2021 Winner: Kyle Larson
BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Bristol, Tennessee
Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. EST, USA Network
0.533-mile oval, 500 laps/266.5 miles
2021 Winner: Kyle Larson
ROUND of 12
TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Fort Worth, Texas
Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. EST, USA Network
1.5-mile oval, 334 laps/501 miles
2021 Winner: Kyle Larson
TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY
Talladega, Alabama
Oct. 2, 2 p.m. EST, NBC
2.66-mile oval, 188 laps/500.08 miles
2021 Winner: Bubba Wallace
CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ROAD COURSE
Concord, N.C.
Oct. 9, 2 p.m., NBC
2.28-mile oval-road course, 109 laps/248.52 miles
2021 Winner: Kyle Larson
ROUND OF 8
LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 16, 2:30 EST, NBC
1.5-mile oval, 267 laps/400.5 miles
2021 Winner: Denny Hamlin
HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY
Homestead, Florida
Oct. 23, 2:30 EST, NBC
1.5-mile oval, 267 laps/400.5 miles
2021 Winner: William Byron
MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY
Martinsville, Virginia
Oct. 30, 2 p.m. EST, NBC
0.526-mile oval, 500 laps/263 miles
2021 Winner: Alex Bowman
CHAMPIONSHIP
PHOENIX RACEWAY
Avondale, Arizona
Nov. 6. 3 p.m. EST, NBC
1.022-mile oval, 312 laps/312 miles
2021 Winner: Kyle Larson
