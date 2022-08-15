The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: RecordPtsPrv1. Alabama (54)0-0156622. Ohio St. (6)0-0150663. Georgia (3)0-0145514. Clemson0-01292145. Notre Dame0-0124286. Texas A&M0-01212-7. Utah0-01209128. Michigan0-0120339. Oklahoma0-09561010. Baylor0-0884511. Oregon0-08312212. Oklahoma St.0-0814713. NC State0-07522014. Southern Cal0-0711-15. Michigan St.0-0631916. Miami0-0476-17. Pittsburgh0-03831318. Wisconsin0-0365-19. Arkansas0-03482120. Kentucky0-03321821. Mississippi0-03241122. Wake Forest0-03031523. Cincinnati0-0265424. Houston0-02631725.... READ MORE

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (54) 0-0 1566 2 2. Ohio St. (6) 0-0 1506 6 3. Georgia (3) 0-0 1455 1 4. Clemson 0-0 1292 14 5. Notre Dame 0-0 1242 8 6. Texas A&M 0-0 1212 – 7. Utah 0-0 1209 12 8. Michigan 0-0 1203 3 9. Oklahoma 0-0 956 10 10. Baylor 0-0 884 5 11. Oregon 0-0 831 22 12. Oklahoma St. 0-0 814 7 13. NC State 0-0 752 20 14. Southern Cal 0-0 711 – 15. Michigan St. 0-0 631 9 16. Miami 0-0 476 – 17. Pittsburgh 0-0 383 13 18. Wisconsin 0-0 365 – 19. Arkansas 0-0 348 21 20. Kentucky 0-0 332 18 21. Mississippi 0-0 324 11 22. Wake Forest 0-0 303 15 23. Cincinnati 0-0 265 4 24. Houston 0-0 263 17 25. BYU 0-0 234 19

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.

