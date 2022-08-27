Thriston Lawrence takes 3-shot lead at European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — A Saturday that started early for Thriston Lawrence by completing the four holes from his weather-affected second round ended with him leading by three shots after three rounds of the European Masters. Lawrence was back on course at 7:40 a.m. at Crans-sure-Sierre Golf Club and birdied the par-4 18th to card a 64 and sit at 14 under, one shot behind leader Alejandro Cañizares. A 67 in the afternoon, with five... READ MORE

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — A Saturday that started early for Thriston Lawrence by completing the four holes from his weather-affected second round ended with him leading by three shots after three rounds of the European Masters.

Lawrence was back on course at 7:40 a.m. at Crans-sure-Sierre Golf Club and birdied the par-4 18th to card a 64 and sit at 14 under, one shot behind leader Alejandro Cañizares.

A 67 in the afternoon, with five birdies and two bogeys, lifted South African Lawrence to a 17 under total of 193 as Cañizares shot 73 to fall down the leaderboard.

Lawrence led by three from Matt Wallace whose 68, after back-to-back 64s, included birdies at Nos. 17 and 18. That left the Englishman on 14 under on another day of low scoring in the thin air of the scenic Swiss Alps course.

Scott Jamieson and Richard Mansell both shot 66 to be 13 under in a share of third place.

Cañizares fell to 12 under, five shots off the lead, with Masahiro Kawamura and Adri Arnaus.

Danny Willett, who won this title in 2015 nine months before winning the Masters at Augusta, shot a 64 to be 9 under, eight shots off the lead

Defending champion Rasmus Højgaard missed the cut by one stroke after a 76 left him 1 under.

