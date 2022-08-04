Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Released OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Recalled LHP Darwinzon Henandez from Worcester (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Brayan Bello on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Worcester. Activated acquired 1B Eric Hosmer. Sent RHP Michael Wacha to Worcester on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Troy Melton, Trevin Michael and OF Seth Stephenson on minor... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Released OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Recalled LHP Darwinzon Henandez from Worcester (IL). Reinstated RHP Matt Barnes from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Brayan Bello on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Worcester. Activated acquired 1B Eric Hosmer. Sent RHP Michael Wacha to Worcester on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Troy Melton, Trevin Michael and OF Seth Stephenson on minor league contracts. Signed RHP J.T. Hintzen to minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred RF Edward Olivares from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned SS Maikel Garcia to Omaha (IL). Selected the contract of C Nate Eaton from Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 2. Reinstated OF Gilberto Celestino from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Jovani Moran to St. Paul (IL). Activated acquired RHP Tyler Mahle.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Will Brian, OF Tayler Aguilar and RHP Shane Gray on minor league contracts. Sent RHP Carlos Espinal outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned OF Jack Larsen outright to Arkansas (TL). Released LHP Tommy Milone.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed RHP Jimmy Yacabonis off waivers from Miami.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of LHP Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson from Round Rock (PCL). Placed OF Kole Calhoun on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 3. Placed RHP Dennis Santana on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 3. Dessignated OFs Steven Duggar and Steele Walker for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned C Zack Collins, LHP Matt Gage and RHP Matt Peacock to Buffalo (IL). Activated RHPs Anthony Bass, Zach Pop and IN/OF Whit Merrifield.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Gwinnett (IL). Assigned 2B Robinson Cano outright to Gwinnett. Activated RHP Raisel Iglesias.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHPs Matt Dermody and Sean Newcomb from Iowa (IL), optioned Dermody to Iowa and recalled him to serve as the 27th man for a double header. Optioned INF David Bote to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Mark Kolozsvary and RHP Dauri Moreta to Louisville (IL). Activated C Austin Romine.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Omar Narvaez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Mario Feliciano from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C James McCann from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated INF Jean Segura from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list. Released INF Didi Gregorius. Activated CF Brandon Marsh and RHP Noah Syndergaard.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of C Taylor Davis from Indianapolis (IL). Placed C Tyler Heineman on the 10-day IL and LHP Dillio Peters on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Eric Stout from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RF Daniel Johnson on a minor league contract. Activated 1B/DH Luke Voit.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the reserve/left team list. Acquired, signed and activated LHP Rafael Monsion from Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for future considerations.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Anthony Quattrocchi.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Tommy Siemer.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Nathan Holt and catcher Jake Zerrello.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released 1B Webb Little.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP Frankie Guiliano.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Isaac Mattson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed F Ish Wainright to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Max Williams from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed WR Marcel Ateman. Released OL Eric Smith.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Tae Hayes. Waived LS Thomas Fletcher.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Dontario Drummond from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) after he passed his physical.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Darrius Shepherd. Placed OT Tom Compton on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETRIOT LIONS — Activated DB C.J. Moore from the non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed RB Greg Bell on injured reserve after clearing waivers.HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR Davion Davis on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed G Jared Hocker on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OT Prince Tega Wanogho from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Austin Trammell. Waived TE Kyle Markway.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed DB Nate Meadors off waivers from Cleveland.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Diontae Johnson to a two-year extension. Activated S Minkah Fitzpatrick from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed TE Jordan Matthews on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Chirs Williamson on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB DeVante Bausby. Placed LB Drew White on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Announced LW Michael Raffl signed a two-year contract with Lausanne HC (Switzerland).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Erich Junge video coach for Grand Rapids (AHL) and Eldon Graham the physical therapist.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Agreed to terms with D Mario Ferraro on a four-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Announced LW Rich Clune to retire and join their department of player development.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Cole Fonstad to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Named Jason Clarke and Kris Sparre assistant coaches.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Announced a mutual agreement with M Haris Medunjanin to terminate his contract effective after match on Aug. 6.

LA GALAXY — Announced the transfer of M Rayan Raveloson to Ligue 1 side AJ Auxere. Acquired M Riqui Puig using targeted allocation money (TAM) via transfer from La Liga side FC Barcelona and signed him to a three-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2025 MLS regular season pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired D Christian Makoun from Charlotte FC in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) in 2022 and 2023, plus additional performance-based incentives.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed C Abasa Aremeyaw to a two and a half-year contract pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired M Braian Ojeda on a one-year loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

MSL NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT Pro — Announced the addition of seven new MLS NEXT Pro teams for the 2023 season coming from Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Nashville SC and New York Red Bulls.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed M Kyle Scott for the remainder of the season pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Signed Missy Meharg to a contract extension as head field hockey coach.

N. MICHIGAN — Named Chenzo Funari to the football coaching staff.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Keith Lytle head baseball coach.

UNION (NY) — Named Olivia Soares women’s assistant hockey coach.

