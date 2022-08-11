Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballNational League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Alfonso Rivas from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred C Aramis Garcia from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Chuckie Robinson from Louisville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated INF Dominic Smith from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Syracuse (IL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Nate Becker and TE Ryan Izzo.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced RB James White retired.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Brian Allen.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Duane Brown to a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB DeAndre Torrey. Waived WR Keric Wheatfall with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Christian Blake. Waived WR Javon McKinley with an injury designation.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed D Jake Walman to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Zane Collings senior vice president of event programming, Taralynn Reburn vice president of sales and service, Bryce Hollweg chief operating officer, Shawn Thornton chief revenue officer, Rob Stevenson executive vice president of people & facilities, Adelyn Biedenbach vice president of communications, John Columbo vice president of Panthers Foundation & community relations and Jarret Seldin vice president of hospitality.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Named Todd Nelson head coach.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Blake Christensen to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Jean-Christophe Koffi.

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Acquired F Weverton de Sousa from C.R. Flamenco (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A) pending receipt of an international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

BETHUNE-COOKMAN — Named James Goodridge assistant volleyball coach.

Top Stories