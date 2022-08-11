Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Julio Rodriguez and C Curt Casali from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Jarred Kelenic to Tacoma (PCL). Designated C Luis Torrens for assignment. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Max Fried on the 7-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Gwinnett (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Nate Becker and TE Ryan Izzo. Placed DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner on injured reserve. Waived CB Devin Jones with an injury designation. Waived WR Andrew Parchment with an injury designation.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Christian Albright with an injury designation.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB Reggie Robinson with an injury designation.

DENVER BRONCOS — Cleared RB Tyreik McAllister off waivers and placed him on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Cleared WR Osirus Mitchell off waivers and placed on injured reserve. Cleared DB Bryce Thompson off waivers and placed him on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB B.J. Emmons.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DT Auzoyah Alufohai.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced RB James White retired.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Brian Allen and QB K.J. Costello. Released DT Jaleel Johnson. Cleared CB Bryce Thompson off waivers and placed on injured reserve. Released DT Jaleel Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Duane Brown to a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB DeAndre Torrey. Waived WR Keric Wheatfall with an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Christian Blake. Waived WR Javon McKinley with an injury designation. Cleared LB Ulysees Gilbert off waivers and placed him on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Cleared DB Leon O’Neal off waivers and placed him on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed D Jake Walman to a one-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Zane Collings senior vice president of event programming, Taralynn Reburn vice president of sales and service, Bryce Hollweg chief operating officer, Shawn Thornton chief revenue officer, Rob Stevenson executive vice president of people & facilities, Adelyn Biedenbach vice president of communications, John Columbo vice president of Panthers Foundation & community relations and Jarret Seldin vice president of hospitality.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Named Todd Nelson head coach.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Blake Christensen to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Jean-Christophe Koffi.

MLS NEXT Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Acquired F Weverton de Sousa from C.R. Flamenco (Campeonato Brasileiro Série A) pending receipt of an international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed D Katie Naughton to a three-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

BETHUNE-COOKMAN — Named James Goodridge assistant volleyball coach.

