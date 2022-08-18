On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Thursday's Transactions

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022
2 min read
      

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP James Paxton to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 1B Hunter Dozier from the paternity list. Designated RH Joel Payamps for assignment. Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha (IL). Optioned SS Maikel Garcia to Omaha.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. Sent LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP John King to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Freddy Tarnok to Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP J.C. Mejia from the restricted list and optioned him to Nashville (IL). Designated C Jakson Reetz for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Yolmer Sanchez off waivers from Boston. Designated C Patrick Mazeika for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed CF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from Toronto. Placed RF Bryce Harper on the 60-day IL. Placed OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 17.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed F LeBron James to a veteran extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Josh Hokit.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Andrew Ogletree on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — REleased LB Kenny Young.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Jalen Wydermyer.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Max Borghi. Waived RB Master Teague with an injury designation.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Cole Guttman to a two-year, entry-level contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Sammy Walker to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Sergei Brylin assistant coach.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Julie Haddon chief marketing officer, Tatjania Haenni chief sporting director and Bill Ordower chief operating officer/chief legal officer.

HOUSTON DASH — Traded D Haley Hanson to Orlando in exchange for $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 second round draft pick.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named David Slater head men’s tennis coach.

MEMPHIS — Named Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro head softball coach.

