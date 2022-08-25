Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 15-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated 2B Phil Gosselin for assignment. Placed 1B Jared Walsh on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (PCL). National League READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated 2B Phil Gosselin for assignment. Placed 1B Jared Walsh on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Matt Thaiss from Salt Lake (PCL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Chad Kuhl from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Robert Stephenson for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Matt Amendola.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived K Jake Verity.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released P Jordan Berry. Waived DL Tyarise Stevenson with an injury settlement. Signed CB Tye Smith.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed CB Josh Blackwell.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Cyril Grayson with an injury designation. Signed OLB Genard Avery.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced an agreement with Atlanta (ECHL) as a new affiliate.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Brandon Vazquez to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Matt Polster to a two-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Tiernny Wiltshirefor the remainder of the 2022 season.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Marissa Sheva and F Audrey Harding for the remainder of the season. Placed D Emily Scott on the season-ending injury list.

U.S. Soccer

U.S. SOCCER — Named Patricia Toledo head coach U.S. Under-16 Women’s Youth National Team.

COLLEGE

FERRUM — Named Gary Holden associate director of athletics.

MEMPHIS — Named Julian Henson and Ryan Huber assistant baseball coaches.

